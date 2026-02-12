The Pittsburgh Panthers have spent the first two weekends of the 2026 college softball season on the road, with each trip requiring fights.

However, instead of an easy travel to and from home, it has been anythng but that.

Assistant coach Giorgiana Zeremenko has been fighting to breathe and for her life on board Southwest Airlines during both trips because of a severe nut allergy. One of her colleagues has taken to social media for a policy change.

"I don’t understand how it’s corporate policy to serve pistachios ROWS 1-16 on your flights with someone DEATHLY ALLERGIC TO ALL NUTS," assistant coach Jordan Dail posted Thursday morning on X.

"One could argue your knowledge of their allergy and refusal to not serve nuts or make an announcement is attempted murder..!?," she continued. "FIX IT!"

The airline eliminated peanuts from its entire fleet in 2018 but added pistachios as a snack option for those sitting in the 46 Extra Legroom seats. Since Jan. 27, customers are offered two flavors of Wonderful Pistachios, honey roasted or roasted and salted.

In its statement provided to The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2025, Southwest said it can offer affected passengers an alternative snack, adding that it will “continually evaluate customer feedback.” The carrier did not comment on whether it planned to implement additional safety precautions to protect customers from stray nuts or residue, which can send them into anaphylactic shock.

In a text exchange with Softball On SI on Thursday, Dail said the airline "gave her (Zeremenko) two masks for if she can’t breathe."

Pistachios are tree nuts and belong to the same family as walnuts, almonds and cashews. The Food and Drug Administration lists tree nuts as one of the nine most common food allergies.

The decision made by the airline has been controversial, and Dail's comments are similar to those of other loyal customers.

"I’m sorry, but if someone is deathly allergic to all nuts & it’s AIRBORNE, you should not be telling them that you 'can’t not serve pistachios to the first 6 rows.' Dail added. "You're disgusting, and I am absolutely disappointed because you’re putting someone’s life at risk."

Unfortunately for the Piit program, Southwest Policy states that it is "unable to provide an allergen-free environment onboard, but Customers who wish to wipe down their seating area due to a nut allergy may preboard."

The only way for Pitt to avoid any more scares is to choose another airline moving forward.

