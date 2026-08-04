Police Investigating Fatal Crash That Claimed Life of Tennessee High School Softball Player

Police in Hendersonville, Tenn., are investigating a crash that claimed the life of young softball player on Sunday morning.

Kinsley Carter, a rising sophomore at Station Camp High School in Gallatin, Tenn., was in the intensive care unit and passed away on Monday.

Carter was a freshman catcher in 2025 and appeared in 12 games, according to MaxPreps. She had one hit in four at-bats and scored four runs.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our own Kinsley Carter. Kinsley was such a very special young lady who was loved by her teammates and coaches and she will truly be missed," the Station Camp Softball Team posted on its Facebook page.

"We ask that you please keep Kinsley's family, friends and our team and school in your prayers.

"Thank you for all the people that showed up at the prayer vigil today and for all of your messages offering prayers. It is truly a blessing to live in a community that shows so much support.

"We love you Kinsley and you will forever be in our hearts and you will forever be a Bison!"

In a statement shared in a Facebook Post, Sumner County Schools said: “Our hearts are with Kinsley’s family, friends, classmates, teachers, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time. Kinsley was a valued member of the Station Camp High School softball team and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Please keep Kinsley’s loved ones and the entire Station Camp community in your thoughts as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

A private prayer vigil was held on the Station Camp High School campus Monday morning and the Hendersonville Police Department is encouraging anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact them.

Details of the incident have not been released.

How to Support the Carter Family

A GoFundMe has been organized by Carter's aunt, Amy Huntley, to help with medical expenses for the time spent in the hospital and funeral arrangements.

"Kinsley was always a ray of light to everyone she met. I know she was loved by so many people," Huntley writes. "She would brighten any room with her beautiful smile. On days I would visit, she wouldn't wait for me to knock on the door, she would meet me as I got out of my car in her driveway. She was a student at Station Camp High School. She was so competitive and loved playing softball with her teammates. Her sweetness and kindness was apparent to everyone she met. Our family and the community will miss her greatly."