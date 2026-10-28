Private California University Terminates All Athletics, Effective Immediately

Cresmont University is suspending all athletic activities until further notice, according to an internal email obtained by Softball On SI.

Formerly known as California InterContinental University, Cresmont emailed student-athletes at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, notifying them that it ended its contract with the third-party company tasked with running the athletic department and that all athletic activities, including practices, games, and organized team activities were suspended, effective immediately.

The university released a public statement Tuesday evening via social media, stating it was terminating the athletic programs.

The announcement came just two months into the academic year, and the first year for its three women's sports, which included softball, volleyball and soccer. Crestmont's three men's programs, soccer, basketball and baseball, competed during the 2025-26 academic year.

"Effective immediately, Crestmont University is terminating its contract with LFV, the third-party organization responsible for coordinating our athletic programs," the email states. "This decision was made following an internal review and reflects Crestmont University's commitment to maintaining institutional standards, supporting student well-being, and ensuring that all partnerships align with the University's mission and values.

"Our students remain our highest priority. We are committe to providing a safe and supportive learning environment that prioritizes your physical and emotional well-being academic success, and athletic goals."

Former softball coach Ru Andrade was hired in Feb. 2026 and brought 27 student-athletes to Irvine for the inaugural season.

What Does This Mean for Student-Athletes?

According to the email, all student-athleties will retain their scholarships but the school is moving to a 100 percent remote learning model.

"All in-person classes are canceled effective immediately," the message says. "Students will continue their coursework through a 100% remote learning model.

"Our Academic Team and Student Success Advocates are available to assist with this transition and help you remain on track with your academic goals."

Crestmont competes as an independent athletic program, meaning there is no affiliation with the NCAA or NAIA.

The softball program played a fall exhibition slate that included scrimmages at Southern Utah, Portland State, Cal Poly Humboldt, College of Southern Nevada and Utah Tech.

"As additional information becomes available, we will continue providing updates directly to all student-athletes and any necessary next steps," the email continues. "While our athletic operations are ending, our commitment to your education, well-being, and success remains the same."

What is Cresmont University?

Cresmont University is a private for-profit online university with an in-person campus located in Irvine, Calif.

Founded as California InterContinental University in 1996, the school rebranded on Aug. 17, 2026, and moved it headquarters to Sioux Falls, S.D.