Register Now for LA28 Olympic Baseball and Softball Ticket Draw

It's been one week since registration for the LA28 Ticket Draw became available for baseball and softball enthusiasts across the globe.

Signing up and submitting an entry is just the first step in locking in a chance to be part of the long-awaited return of diamond sports at the Summer Olympic Games. Ticket sales will launch later in 2026.

This will be the first time since Tokyo 2020 that the two sports are featured, and the first time in 10 years (Beijing 2008) that fans will be able to witness the excitement, as COVID-19 greatly limited spectators in Japan. Paris 2024 elected not to include baseball and softball for various reasons, so the stakes are high for the upcoming American Pastime contests hosted on United States soil.

The venues for the respective sports were confirmed in 2025. Softball will compete at world-renowned Devon Park, home of the Women's College World Series, among the "Softball Capital of the World," while baseball is headed to Los Angeles to play at Dodger Stadium.

Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, holds a crowd of up to 13,000 people, well over what many collegiate softball stadiums can support. It has long been home to elite softball talent, hosting the NCAA Division I WCWS every year since 1990, except for 1996, when the event was held at Golden Park in Georgia in preparation for the Atlanta Summer Olympics.

Devon Park is well-acquainted with international competition, staging the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Women's Softball World Cup in 2015, as well as the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup Group C in 2025.

The 17-game schedule and format for the softball competition have also been released. Six countries will begin Group Stage play on Sunday, July 23, 2028, with the top two teams squaring off for the gold medal. The bronze medal game will be decided between the third and fourth place.

Similarly, Dodger Stadium is no stranger to some of the biggest moments in baseball. It has showcased 12 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series, as well as the semifinals and finals of the World Baseball Classics in 2009 and 2017, respectively.

During the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the biggest MLB stadium by seating capacity (56,000), also known as Chavez Ravine, operated a successful exhibition tournament that drew an average of 48,000 fans per game.

The baseball schedule is slated to start on Thursday, July 13, 2028. Just like softball, six teams will compete. However, the group stage will be divided into two groups for a total of 12 games. There will be a quarterfinal and semifinal round from each side, with the two semifinalist winners clashing for gold. The losing squads will go head-to-head for bronze.

Visit the official website of the LA28 Summer Olympics for more details on ticket registration and sales.

