Report: SEC Softball Tournament Moving to Neutral Site in 2027

The Southeastern Conference is reportedly set to move to a neutral site starting in 2027, according to multiple reports.

Carl Prather of WAFF in Alabama posted the news Friday morning via social media.

BREAKING



The SEC Softball Tournament will head to Madison, Alabama starting in 2027.



The Tournament will be held at Toyota Field home to Minor League Baseball’s Rocket City Trash Pandas.



The agreement is for 4 years (2027-2030). — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) April 17, 2026

"The SEC Softball Tournament will head to Madison, Alabama, starting in 2027," Prather writes. "The Tournament will be held at Toyota Field, home to Minor League Baseball's Rocket City Trash Pandas. The agreement is for 4 years (2027-2030).

To bring the tournament to Toyota Field, several changes need to be made. Per FOX54, the stadium is expected to include a split-level outfield structure and to address the distribution of hotel taxes and the term of the agreement between the city and BallCorps, LLC, which manages Toyota Field.

The Madison City Council was set to vote Friday morning on various measures tied to the announcement, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, according to FOX54. The news outlet will also stream live coverage online and via FOX54+.

Those scheduled to speak include:

Joel Lamp , Sports Development Manager, Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau

, Sports Development Manager, Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau Mayor Ranae Bartlett , City of Madison

, City of Madison Mayor Tommy Battle , City of Huntsville

, City of Huntsville Commissioner Steve Haraway , Madison County (District 2)

, Madison County (District 2) Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Rocket City Trash Pandas

SEC Softball Championship Hosting

CVB Contract Agreement: This agreement between the City of Madison and the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) provides financial support for hosting the SEC Softball Championship from fiscal years 2027 through 2030. The city agrees to a declining payment schedule — starting at $400,000 in FY27 and moving to $150,000 by FY30 — to cover field changeover and operational costs.

This agreement between the City of Madison and the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) provides financial support for hosting the SEC Softball Championship from fiscal years 2027 through 2030. The city agrees to a declining payment schedule — starting at in FY27 and moving to by FY30 — to cover field changeover and operational costs. Resolution No. 2026-161-R: This resolution approves the appropriation agreement with the CVB for tournament support services. It acknowledges that the CVB will coordinate professional field changeover services (converting the stadium from baseball to softball) and other essential support that the city might otherwise have to provide directly.

This resolution approves the appropriation agreement with the CVB for tournament support services. It acknowledges that the CVB will coordinate professional field changeover services (converting the stadium from baseball to softball) and other essential support that the city might otherwise have to provide directly. SEC Venue License Agreement: This contract grants the SEC an exclusive license to use Toyota Field and the Town Madison Wellness Center for the annual softball tournament from 2027 to 2030. The city agrees to provide the facilities rent-free, arrange police escorts for teams, and provide an on-site ambulance, while the SEC retains all broadcast and media rights for the events.

This contract grants the SEC an exclusive license to use Toyota Field and the Town Madison Wellness Center for the annual softball tournament from 2027 to 2030. The city agrees to provide the facilities rent-free, arrange police escorts for teams, and provide an on-site ambulance, while the SEC retains all broadcast and media rights for the events. Resolution No. 2026-084-R: This resolution officially approves the License Agreement with the Southeastern Conference for hosting the tournament at Toyota Field. It authorizes the Mayor to finalize the relationship, noting that the event serves public purposes by supporting local tourism, recreation, and education.

SEC Tournament History

The tournament started in 1997 as a neutral site event. For the first four years, it was held in Columbus, Ga. It moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., for two years starting in 2001 and then to Plant City, Fla., in 2003.

Since Plant City, it has rotated throughout the conference, giving members schools the opportunity to host.

The 2026 SEC Softball Tournament will be hosted by Kentucky at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

The schools missing out on the rotation include Ole Miss (2027), Mizzou (2028), and Mississippi State (2029).