SEC Softball Championship Canceled Due to Weather, Commissioner Issues Statement
Mother Nature had other plans for the Southeastern Conference on Saturday and forced league commissioner Greg Sankey to make a difficult decision.
After the game was moved up due to the threat of weather, Sankey named Oklahoma and Texas A&M co-champions, and canceled the game entirely.
“Due to inclement weather now and predicted for the rest of the day, today’s championship game will not be played,” Sankey said in a statement. “Both Oklahoma and Texas A&M are declared co-champions for the 2025 SEC softball tournament.
"Congratulations to the Sooners and the Aggies, and best of luck to both teams in the postseason!
“Thank you to Georgia for hosting a tremendous tournament all week.
"Thank you to all the fans for attending the 2025 SEC softball tournament, and please arrive home safely.”
With the NCAA Tournament's field of 64 set to be revealed on Sunday, it brings speculation as to who will be the No.1-overall seed as the winner of this game was projected to earn the top seed.
Oklahoma is awarded the automatic qualifier because of its regular season title.
The bracket reveal is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.