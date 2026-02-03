SEC Softball Head Coach to Lead American Samoa National Team

The American Samoan Softball Association (ASSA) elected Samantha Ricketts from Mississippi State University (MSU) to serve as the Women's National Team head coach, announced on Tuesday.

Ricketts enters her seventh year at the helm of the MSU softball program in 2026. It's her 13th season overall in the Maroon and White, including time as an assistant and associate head coach. She has compiled an overall record of 198-119 (.625) while in charge, and led the Bulldogs to their first-ever appearance in a NCAA Super Regional in 2022.

A 2009 graduate of Oklahoma, Ricketts set the then-RBI record. She has watched nine Bulldogs take their careers professionally, in conjunction with multiple National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American and All-Region honorees and Mississippi State's highest national ranking at No. 11.

Having already improved the softball culture in her short stint at Starkville, Ricketts has the opportunity to do the same at the international level.

"To be entrusted with leading Team American Samoa is a tremendous honor and a responsibility I carry with deep pride and humility," Ricketts said in a press release.

"This opportunity is about more than LA2028. It's about building a sustainable pathway that connects our culture, our people, and our athletes across generations. I am grateful to the ASSA for the belief they have placed in me, and I am committed to honoring American Samoa through the way we build, compete, and grow together."

Last July, American Samoa won gold at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau. Upon posting a 5-1 record in the Round Robin, American Samoa defeated Guam, 13-5, in the Gold Medal Game. Now the team is looking to qualify for the LA28 Summer Olympics, spearheaded by another member of the Bulldog family, Chloe Malau'ulu, a former MSU outfielder from 2019-23.

Through her mother, Carol, Ricketts' family ties lead back to the village of Leone.

"As a proud daughter of American Samoa with lineage rooted in the village of Leone, Coach Ricketts' appointment carries deep meaning for our softball community and our nation," ASSA president Fa'asao Sili said in a press release.

"Her journey, accomplishments and dedication to the game serve as an inspiration to our athletes, coaches and young players who aspire to represent American Samoa at the highest level."

Prior to leading the national team, Ricketts had already made a huge effort to recruit American Samoa athletes to her lineup. Since 2016, the Bulldogs have carried at least one student-athlete of Samoan descent on the Mississippi State roster.

Current players in Kiarra Sells and Kalani Sells, graduate assistant Matalasi Faaptio, and alumna Fa Leilua as well as Sarai Nui, all have the potential to join Ricketts and Malau'ulu to represent America Samoa when softball returns to the Olympics in two years.

Ricketts will take the field with Team American Samoa for the first time at the Canada Cup hosted in Surrey, B.C., from July 6-12. Then, American Samoa will head to Oklahoma City to play in the USA Softball International Cup from July 28 to Aug. 3.

However, before Ricketts can focus on qualification to LA28, she has her attention set on the upcoming 2026 campaign and challenging SEC schedule ahead. Softball America's No. 21 Bulldogs kickoff opening day in Waco, Texas when they matchup against Baylor at 7:30 p.m. ET.

