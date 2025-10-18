Social Media Flooded With Support After Heartbreaking News About Florida Softball State Champion
Devastating news rocked the softball community on Wednesday.
Kennedy Jackson, a breakout talent at Winter Springs High School in Florida, passed away on Wednesday. She was 15.
Jackson contributed to the Bears' Class 5A state championship season in 2025 with a .437 batting average, 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 32 runs scored, and 24 runs batted in.
No cause of death has been published despite many social media posts alluding to mental health and ending the stigma.
The Florida Premier Girls Fastpitch Media Network stated on social media that their "hearts are heavy as we stand with those who are grieving the loss of a young member of our softball community. Moments like this remind us that life is fragile, and that every player, coach, and family member matters far beyond the game.
"Softball has always been more than a sport—it’s a family. And in times of hurt, family shows up. If you ever need someone to talk to, guidance, or just a moment of connection, please reach out."
Jackson spent time playing travel ball for Ohana and Florida Storm. Both teams honored Kennedy on social media.
"Kennedy wasn’t just an elite player athlete," the Ohana Facebook page wrote. "She was part of our Ohana. It breaks my heart to think of the pain she was carrying inside that none of us could see.
"As adults, as parents, as coaches, we have to keep reminding our kids that it’s ok to talk, it’s ok to ask for help, and it’s ok to not be OK!! "
"As many of you know, yesterday we lost a piece of our heart, a piece of our family and the softball community has lost one of their sisters," the Storm post reads. "Many people have asked what can they do or what does the family need and that is a hard question to answer. All that we ask is that you keep this family in your prayers and let them know there is a village behind them because this will take a village!
"Jackson family we are here for you every step of the way and while she may be gone, her death was not in vain! We will miss you 6! Forever in our hearts! RIH 6"
UCF Knights Honors Jackson
After attending Nights with the Knights workouts in early October, head coach Cindy Ball-Malone and others worked with Jackson on the field.
The program was devastated and shocked to learn about the 15-year-old's passing. UCF offered its condolences on X and also held a moment of silence before its fall game on Friday.
GoFundMe Fundraiser for Family
A fundraiser has been created via GoFundMe to support the Jackson family. As of Saturday, it has raised more than $25,000.
"As her family faces this unimaginable loss, we’re asking for your help to support them through this difficult time," Kristina Hooper, the fundraiser's organizer, wrote. "Any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated and will go directly toward helping Kennedy’s family with expenses and easing their burden as they navigate the days ahead.
"Thank you for keeping the Jackson family in your thoughts and prayers, and for showing them love during this heartbreaking time."