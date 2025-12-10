Softball Gear Gets an Upgrade as Markwort Introduces the New NEO Fielder’s Mask

A new product designed just for softball players is set to disrupt the market on Wednesday when Markwort Sporting Goods Company introduces NEO Masks to the world.

NEO is a unique fielder’s mask designed to improve safety, enhance a player’s mental game, and look good.

For years, softball players have had to adjust and readjust their last line of defense between pitches, only to have it move while pitching or making a play. With NEO, a dial-fit retention system will tighten to the player’s head. The unique safety measure also allows players to wear their hair however they want because the straps are gone.

The dial-fit retention system is a unique detail with the NEO Mask. | Markwort Sporting Goods Company

The tech behind NEO comes from Boombang, the same company responsible for the Major League Baseball Half Cap, a visor designed to protect pitchers from line drives.

“We were able to transfer a lot of what we learned working with MLB over to Markwort and softball,” Tylor Garland, Chief Innovation Officer at Boomband, told Softball On SI in a video call on Saturday. “But, there are some things that are unique about that as well because it’s got a cage. So, we did go through several iterations. I think we came up with the best combination of what we learned with the MLB Half Cap and the new requirements for softball.”

In addition to the state-of-the-art technology behind the NEO, there’s also antimicrobial padding that can be removed to be washed.

The inspiration behind the name comes from Markwort wanting it to represent something new. For years, the sporting goods company has been associated with the Gameface, which stumbled into the catalogue by chance.

The first masks made their way into publication back in 2003, and the company sold a handful of them. Sales increased each year until 2007, when it became the top-selling item for three years straight.

“That’s when a bunch of other competitors came onto the market with the metal version, which began to kind of dominate sales,” Brett Markwort told Softball On SI on a video call. “We were just trying to think of ways to improve it.”

NEO became a project for Markwort before the COVID-19 pandemic, but working from home in 2020 gave him more time to dedicate to the project. The relationship with Boombang came to fruition three years ago, and the product is being introduced to the world in Las Vegas at the 2025 NFCA Convention.

NEO isn’t just for college and professionals. There is also a youth version, and each one can be customized from color to logo.

The NEO Mask is customizable for each individual. | Markwort Sporting Goods Company

Because the mask is made for all ages, NEO is offering an affiliate program to players and coaches of all ages, as well as NIL deals to those who are interested.

“From charismatic 8-year-olds to seasoned college and pro players, we’re looking for you,” said Adam Glickman, Head of Direct to Consumer for NEO Masks.

For those interested in purchasing one of the first NEO Masks, Softball On SI has been provided with an exclusive 10 percent discount by following this link. Readers can also use the code, SOFTBALLONSI.

About Markwort Sporting Goods Company

Markwort Sporting Goods Company is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods operating in St. Louis, Mo., since 1931. Markwort develops products under its own family of brands, specializing in accessories, protectives, and training aids, in addition to distributing name and up-and-coming sporting goods brands to athletes and retailers around the world.

About Boombang

Boombang’s big-picture thinking and practical know-how have brought over 500 products to market that have generated more than $5 billion in retail revenue since inception. They’ve done it for global brands, early-stage companies, and visionary startups with repeatable and measurable success across a range of industries, including sports, medical, industrial, and consumer.

