Softball Mom Killed in Tragic Accident at Pennsylvania College Showcase Camp
During the Western Pennsylvania College Showcase softball camp that took place at Renziehausen Park in McKeesport, Penn., a mother watching her daughter compete was tragically struck by a tree limb.
Gendie Miller, 49, was taken to Forbes Hospital but passed away before her arrival and she could receive the critical care.
Miller was with her husband, Bill, watching her 16-year-old daughter, Marlee, compete in the camp.
The Millers were posted up under a tree when they heard a cracking sound. Bill told his wife they needed to go, worried about the sound and what it would mean, but he said, I jumped out of my chair, felt a small branch of some sort that grazed my leg. And I immediately turned to my right to look back at her, and she was face down with large, multiple branches and limbs.
Like many softball families the Millers were committed and loved travel softball and seeing their daughter Marlee play. Gendie was described by her husband as "[Gendie] would never miss a practice or an event, high school, travel ball, whatever it was. That was who she was.”
After the incident, USA Softball of Pennsylvania released a statement.
"We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic situation that occurred before the start of our tournament,” said Sheri Burdett, District 9 USA Softball of Pennsylvania commissioner. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Miller family during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our sole focus is on supporting them in any way we can.”
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist the family by the coaches from Marlee's team, Nitro Fastpitch.