Team USA Training Camp Invitees Share Reactions on Social Media About Wearing Red, White and Blue

The United States Women's National Team wrapped up its November training camp on Thursday and players flooded social media with photos and messages reflecting on the increrdible opportunity.

Among the 23 players invited to the camp were Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, and Amanda Lorenz.

"I’d be hard pressed to find something in the game of softball that matches the surreal feeling of putting these three letters on for the first time," Bahl, a senior at Nebraska, wrote on Instagram. "Truly blessed, truly humbled, and truly proud to be an American.It was a fun week of learning and growth, surrounded by some of the best ball players in the world. Thank you Lord for this opportunity.

Former Florida standout and current member of the AUSL Volts, Lorenz, also shared some moments from the week with the message, "always an honor to wear the colors and get better with the best."

Hansen, a former backstop at Oklahoma and current member of Team USA, also reflected on the week.

"I love softball," Hansen's Instagram stated. "But I love playing with my friends even more (who also happen to be the best to ever do it). Stepping on the dirt at Devon park brought me so many emotions. So much nostalgia and so much gratitude for this journey I’ve been on. This journey that I’ve been blessed with but also earned at the same time. Extremely grateful and honored for this week of wearing the three letters on my chest. There really is nothing like it."

Jennings, also a member of the AUSL Volts, posted some highlights from the fall and said she was "blessed to wear USA this week" and to see her people.

Coleman's caption was simpleas she said it was WNT Camp and posted a collection of photos.

The rest of the group also shared their own memories of the week. Each name below is linked to their social media account, their alma mater, or Team USA's depending on the post.

