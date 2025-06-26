Softball On SI

Texas Softball Celebrates National Title with MLB's Houston Astros

Sarah Person

Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns players celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 10-4 to win the National Championship in game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns players celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 10-4 to win the National Championship in game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Three weeks ago, Texas Softball made history winning its first-ever Women's College World Series title with a 10-4 victory over Texas Tech. The Longhorns have been getting tons of messages of support and congratulations from celebrities, teams, and fans, and on Wednesday night that support extended to the MLB.

The Houston Astros honored the team before their matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Players and coaches were recognized in a pregame ceremony where highlights from the national championship were played on the big screen inside, and they got to take pictures on the field holding the trophy.

Kayden Henry, a sophomore outfielder and Houston Native even appeared on the Astros radio broadcast.

Senior Infielder Joley Mitchell spoke on the TV broadcast about what it meant to her and the Longhorns to have the Astros honor them.

"Just recognizeing that softball's an awesome sport and that the MLB is investing in it as well," Mitchell said. "Really proud and honored to be here with the Astros and just glad that we get to watch some awesome baseball."

