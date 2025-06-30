Texas State Softball Announces Plan to Join Pac-12
What once was a dying conference has been rebuilt as the Pac-12, now officially has nine schools set to compete in 2026-27, with Texas State being announced as the most recent addition.
Texas State was previously in the Sun Belt Conference, had a buy out of $5 million with the exit fee expected to double on Tuesday.
The future of the Pac-12 was in question after 10 of its 12 schools left to join other conferences, leaving just Washington State and Oregon State to fight for the PAC-12 to stay intact. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Gonzaga since then have moved, and with Texas State set to join, the Pac-12 will now have nine teams in place for next school year.
The Bobcat's softball program is coming off a 34-19 overall record in 2025 after losing to James Madison in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament.
This move is huge for the growth of not only the softball team, but all Texas State Athletics.
TXST President, Kelly Damphousee thinks that this will help elevate them to new heights.
"This is a historic moment for TXST and Bobcat Athletics," Damphousse said in a press release. "Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move—it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country. Our acceptance into the Pac-12 affirms the strength of our academic vision, our commitment to providing access to a TXST degree, the momentum of our athletic programs, and the ambition that defines this institution."