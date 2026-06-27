UAB Investigation Into Softball Coach Taylor Smartt Nearing Conclusion, Email Shows

After a little more than two months, the investigation into Alabama Birmingham softball coach Taylor Smartt is nearing its conclusion.

Softball On SI obtained a copy of an internal email sent to the softball team from UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram on Saturday morning.

"An independent third-party has been conducting a thorough investigation into the concerns raised about Coach Smartt," Ingram said. "I want to sincerely thank those of you who have participated in this important process.

"I am assured that the process is nearing completion, and I hope to share an update and more information about next steps with you very soon. I know uncertainty can be frustrating but want you to know that we are taking this important process seriously. In the meantime, I encourage you to take advantage of free services offered by UAB Student Counseling Services if you need them.

"I will be in touch with more information as soon as I can."

An email from UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram to the Blazer softball team was obtained by Softball On SI. | Submitted

Smartt was placed on administrative leave on the evening of April 25 following claims of racist remarks, physical and mental abuse, an inappropriate relationship between Smartt, Director of Operations, Julie Money, and a student-athlete, as well as NCAA violations and Title IX violations.

Softball On SI spoke with 10 people with ties to the softball program: four current student-athletes, four parents, a former student-athlete, and a booster.

The majority asked for anonymity out of fear of retaliation against them or their daughters.

UAB softball has been without its head coach, Taylor Smartt, for the last five games.



According to multiple sources, serious allegations were reported to the admin, including claims of abuse, racist remarks, and potential NCAA violations.https://t.co/qo8iZ75Zyi — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) May 6, 2026

Smartt did not coach the final five games of the 2026 regular season, nor did she coach in the American Athletic Conference postseason tournament. The Blazers finished the year with a record of 21-33 and were 8-19 in conference play.

Smartt was in her second season as the head coach at UAB. It was also her first head coaching job.

A UAB spokesperson initially told Softball On SI on April 30 that Smartt was “taking a step back from the program.”

When the allegations were brought forward, the spokesperson provided another statement on UAB’s behalf.

“We are committed to providing a safe, respectful, and positive experience for our student athletes,” an email dated May 1 stated. “When concerns are brought to our attention, we take appropriate steps to investigate them. Employment matters are handled between the institution and employees.”

BREAKING: UAB Softball head coach Taylor Smartt "is taking a step back from the program."



An interim has not yet been named.



Full story: https://t.co/6OY8Hqyshe — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) April 28, 2026

Since the season ended, UAB has had four student-athletes enter the transfer portal: Hannah Dorsett, Brantlee Wortham, Caroline McLendon and Olivia Cummings.

Dorsett announced her transfer to Jacksonville State. A career .322 hitter across three seasons, the infielder started 157 games at UAB and earned All-Conference Second Team honors in 2026. She was also named to the All-Conference Rookie Team in 2004.

Wortham is still in the transfer portal while playing in the Florida Gulf Coast League with the Bradenton Slice. She appeared in 32 games in two seasons and has 11 career hits in 61 at-bats.

McLendon leaves UAB as a grad transfer. The lefty appeared in 18 games in 2026, making seven starts and going 2-4. She tallied 30 strikeouts across 41.2 innings.

Cummings, a left-handed pitcher, transferred to South Alabama after being the ace of the UAB staff as a junior. She made 22 starts in 2026 and appeared in 26 games, going 8-11 with a 3.89 earned run average. She led the team with 113.1 innings pitched and 45 strikeouts.

UAB also lost two commitments from recruits in Cataryna Schreiber and Jocelyn Berg.

Schreiber is a 2026 right-handed pitcher who is now going to Michigan State and Berg is a 2027 two-way star.

Berg was named the North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps North Dakota Softball Player of the Year after finishing the season with a .587 batting average, a 1.48 ERA and 189 strikeouts.