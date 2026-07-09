UAB Parts Ways With Softball Coach Taylor Smartt After Investigation

After a nearly three-month-long third-party investigation, Alabama-Birmingham head softball coach Taylor Smartt will not return for the 2026-27 academic year.

Athletic Director Mark Ingram emailed the Blazer softball program on Thursday, telling the team that Smartt will not return and assistant coach Anna Shelnutt will serve as the interim head coach.

Smartt was in her second season as the head coach at UAB. It was also her first head coaching job.

The student-athletes also received an email from Breanna Young, the attorney who conducted the investigation.

Softball On SI obtained a copy of the emails from Ingram and Young.

According to Young, the investigation determined that "Coach Smartt engaged in improper conduct and inappropriate behavior that violates UAB policies and certain NCAA rules and regulations. I have reported these findings to UAB."

An email from attorney Breanna Young to the UAB Softball program with her findings regarding the investigation into head coach Taylor Smartt. | Submitted

Ingram followed Young's email with a statement notifying the team about the coaching change.

"I know this time has not been easy, and I want to commend and thank you for the grace and patience you have demonstrated through this process," Ingram's email states. "UAB has now completed a thorough, independent investigation.

"Coach Smartt will not return to the program, and Anna Shelnutt will serve as head coach on an interim basis while we conduct a search."

Ingram added that "UAB is committed to providing a safe, respectful and positive experience" and that he looks forward to supporting the program as it moves forward.

An email from UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram to the softball team. | Submitted

The final decision comes nearly two weeks after Ingram notified the team that investigation was nearing its conclusion.

Smartt was placed on administrative leave on the evening of April 25 following claims of racist remarks, physical and mental abuse, an inappropriate relationship between Smartt, Director of Operations, Julie Money, and a student-athlete, as well as NCAA violations and Title IX violations.

On April 30, a UAB spokesperson told Softball On SI that Smartt was “taking a step back from the program.”

When the allegations were brought forward, the spokesperson provided another statement on UAB’s behalf.

“We are committed to providing a safe, respectful, and positive experience for our student athletes,” an email dated May 1 stated. “When concerns are brought to our attention, we take appropriate steps to investigate them. Employment matters are handled between the institution and employees.”

Softball On SI spoke with 10 people with ties to the softball program: four current student-athletes, four parents, a former student-athlete, and a booster.

The majority asked for anonymity out of fear of retaliation against them or their daughters.

Smartt did not coach the final five games of the 2026 regular season, nor did she coach in the American Athletic Conference postseason tournament.

The Blazers finished the year with a record of 21-33 and were 8-19 in conference play.