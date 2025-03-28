UCLA Freshman Addisen Fisher's First-Career No-Hitter Downs Howard
Addisen Fisher entered her freshman season at UCLA with high expectations. She was the No. 1 recruit in her class and the 2023-24 Gatorade National Player of the Year.
With a 9-0 record through her first 17 appearances and 10 starts, the No. 9 Bruins turned to Fisher for a historic matchup against the Howard Bison at the Nationals Youth Academy in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.
What happened next was magical.
Fisher struck out six of the 17 batters she faced and allowed only two baserunners via one walk and one fielding error en route to her first-career collegiate no-hitter. She didn't allow a single batted ball to reach the outfield, and the Bruins rolled to a 10-0 five-inning win over the Bison.
The right-hander's performance was the second no-no for UCLA this season and the 125th in program history.
"Our plan was just stick to who I am and the things that make me great," Fisher said. "Being able to trust my defense and my offense to put up runs is also a big part of what helps me play free."
The win improved Fisher's record to 10-0 and dropped her earned run average to 2.26.
UCLA scored its 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks. Junior third baseman Jordan Woolery and senior second baseman Savannah Pola each homered in the contest. Pola finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Freshman shortstop Kaniya Bragg contributed with two hits of her own including a double.
The Bruins opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning, thanks to a two-out rally. They added one more run in the third before putting up seven in the fourth.
Up next for UCLA is a three-game series at Maryland beginning Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be available to stream via B1G+.