UCLA Softball Snags Big Ten Shortstop out of Transfer Portal
UCLA picked up a huge addition out of the transfer portal in former Iowa shortstop Soo-Jin Berry.
Berry started in all 52 games during a breakout sophomore season where she was second on the team in hits (53) and runs (31) and first in RBI (33), home runs (9), and slugging percentage (.589)
In her two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Berry played in 88 games and had 54 runs on 91 hits with ten home runs and 59 runs batted in.
The Pittsburgh California native will return to her home-state Bruins that finished 55-13 overall in 2025 and made it to the Women's College World Series before falling to Tennessee.
Berry confirmed the decision on her instagram Thursday night.
She will have two years of eligibility remaining.
