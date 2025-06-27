Softball On SI

UCLA Softball Snags Big Ten Shortstop out of Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins players celebrate catcher Alexis Ramirez (28) home run in the second inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins players celebrate catcher Alexis Ramirez (28) home run in the second inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

UCLA picked up a huge addition out of the transfer portal in former Iowa shortstop Soo-Jin Berry.

Berry started in all 52 games during a breakout sophomore season where she was second on the team in hits (53) and runs (31) and first in RBI (33), home runs (9), and slugging percentage (.589)

In her two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Berry played in 88 games and had 54 runs on 91 hits with ten home runs and 59 runs batted in.

The Pittsburgh California native will return to her home-state Bruins that finished 55-13 overall in 2025 and made it to the Women's College World Series before falling to Tennessee.

Berry confirmed the decision on her instagram Thursday night.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

More News:

More News:

More News:

Published |Modified
Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

Home/News