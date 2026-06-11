WBSC, AWSN Announce Major Global Broadcast Deal for Women’s Softball and Baseball World Cups

In an unprecedented move, the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and the All Women's Sports Network (AWSN) announced a multi-year partnership that will bring live television coverage of the Women's Softball World Cup and the Women's Baseball World Cup to global audiences, according to a press release on Thursday.

Competition within the first group begins Tuesday, June 16, in Prague, Czech Republic.

"The WBSC is delighted to partner with the All Women's Sports Network, a platform that shares our vision of elevating women's sport and providing greater visibility for female athletes," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari. "The WBSC Women's Softball World Cup and WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup represent the highest level of international competition in our disciplines, and this partnership will enable fans around the world to experience the passion, excellence and excitement of these events.”

”We are proud to become the live television destination for WBSC’s incredible women’s baseball and softball World Cup competitions and to be able to give fans around the world a look at some of the best teams and players from different countries while they strive to reach the 2028 Olympic Games,” said George Chung, CEO of AWSN.

The tournament includes a total of 18 teams divided into three different groups of six teams, with each group of teams competing amongst each other in round robin format in the initial tournament stage that takes place in three different cities - Prague; Lima, Peru; and Oklahoma City, Okla. – between June and September.

The top six teams across the three groups will move on to the Women’s World Softball Cup championship stage in Redcliffe, Australia, beginning on April 5, 2027, and ending on April 11.

Japan is the reigning World Champion after winning the 2024 Women’s Softball World Cup against Team USA 6–1. Canada claimed the bronze medal with an 11–7, 11-inning win over the Netherlands.

Group Prague

Australia

Canada

Cuba

Czechia

Italy

Chinese Taipei

The tournament will open at the Stadium of Joudrs in Prague, with Italy facing Canada on June 16 at 12 p.m. local time. Cuba will play Chinese Taipei at 3 p.m., followed by Czechia and Australia at 7 p.m. immediately after the Opening Ceremony.

Australia has already qualified for the championship stage as the host nation and if it fails to finish in the top two of the group, will receive a wild card berth.

Group Lima

Great Britain

Japan

Peru

Philippines

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Villa María del Triunfo Softball Stadium will host Group Lima starting on July 14 with Philippines facing Venezuela at 11 a.m. local time. The Opening Ceremony will follow, with Peru taking on Puerto Rico at 3 p.m. and Japan playing Great Britain at 6 p.m.

Group Oklahoma

China

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

South Africa

USA

Devon Park is hosting the final group, which begins September 12. The first day of play in Oklahoma City features South Africa and China at 1 p.m. local time, followed by New Zealand and the Netherlands at 4 p.m., and closing the first day is Team USA and Mexico at 7 p.m.