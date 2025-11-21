Why the Most Famous Little League Pitcher of Her Generation Walked Away From Softball

When Mo'ne Davis committed to play softball at Hampton University in Virginia, it sent shockwaves throughout the baseball and softball communities. The former Little League World Series baseball star was officially playing Division I college softball.

However, the softball experiment didn't last long.

Davis arrived at HU in the middle of a global pandemic. She started the first 19 games of her freshman year before COVID-19 brought the season to abrupt stop.

The middle infielder played one more season on the softball field before she realized her heart wasn't in it.

In an interview with Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated, Davis revealed that she did not truly love playing softball. It wasn't for her, and with each game she played, it became more apparent.

Hampton University alumna and former Little League sensation Mo'ne Davis was featured on the latest digital cover of Sports Illustrated. She's set to be the face of the most promising U.S. women’s professional baseball league in 70-plus years. The inaugural #WPBL draft is today! pic.twitter.com/em3MUjnQdK — HBCU Alum (@hbcualum) November 20, 2025

On Thursday, Davis became the 10th-overall pick of the inaugural Women's Pro Baseball League draft. She was selected in the first round by Los Angeles.

The opportunity ahead put her two mediocre seasons at Hampton in the rearview. She was a career .244 hitter across 68 games with 47 hits, 33 runs scored, and 24 runs batted in. She struck out 37 times and earned 22 free passes.

Davis walked away from softball after two years and didn't want to take her COVID season. She earned her undergraduate degree and then moved on to Columbia for a master's in sport management.

Davis no longer has to be a middle infielder with bases 60 feet apart. She is free to return to the mound, where she feels like she belongs.

The first female pitcher to record a win at the #LLWS and an inspiration for all Little Leaguers, Mo'ne Davis. #BHM #GirlsWithGame pic.twitter.com/1aeCrzhSjn — Little League (@LittleLeague) February 4, 2021

Getting back on the baseball field wasn't necessarily an easy thing for Davis to do.

After being away from the baseball field for six years, Davis didn't know how to start. She had thrown out ceremonial first pitches, appeared in Cooperstown, and interned with the Los Angeles Dodgers video production team, but she hadn't played, let alone pitched.

Thank goodness for Little League.

Davis' former coach, Steve Bandura, who is still the program director for the Anderson Monarchs youth sports teams, has always been one of her biggest supporters and helping her make the decision to play baseball again was easy for him.

LA gets their star!!! Mo'ne Davis, best known for her Little League World Series dominance in 2014 as the first girl to pitch a shutout and earn an All Star nod. A pioneer, she continues her trailblazing ways in the epicenter of American culture.



Welcome to LA Mo'ne!!! pic.twitter.com/pwt5Y0YSKZ — Ryan Falla (@rmfalla) November 21, 2025

“She has a lot of options and a lot of talents,” Bandura told Baccellieri. “She just wasn’t sure which direction she wanted to go in.”

Once Davis agreed to meet her old coach where her journey began, it was like she had never left.

“It was typical Mo’ne,” Bandura added. “The first five pitches I threw her were all line drives.”

Davis was one of 600 women to try out for the newly former league and she was officially listed as a centerfielder but she also threw a bullpen.

The future of the league isn't guaranteed but one thing is for certain, Davis has returned home.

