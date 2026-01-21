5 Takeaways from Recent International Softball Tour in Mexico

Softball’s international growth continuedsto build momentum toward the LA28 Summer Olympics.

Earlier this month, some of the top fastpitch organizations from Europe and around the world faced off in a series of games against LMS powerhouses and each other.

The WBSC recently revealed its host locations and team placements for the Women’s Softball World Cup group stage. World-ranked No. 9 Italy is busy building towards Group A play in Prague, Czech Republic, from June 16-20, while No. 7 Mexico will join Group C at Oklahoma City’s Devon Park from September 12-16.

Group B is slated for Lima, Peru, from July 14-18. The top two teams from each group, in addition to two wild cards, will qualify for the Finals in April of 2027. Countries will fight “for The Title of World Champion” in Brisbane, Australia.

Alternatively, the LMS will launch its third season on Jan. 22, 2026. Eight teams are gearing up for game day, including the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna, Bravos de León, Charros de Jalisco, Diablos Rojos del México, El Águila de Veracruz, Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Olmecas de Tabasco, and Sultanes de Monterrey.

Here are five key takeaways from the latest Mexican Softball Tour in no particular order:

Italy’s Erika Piancastelli Possesses One of the Most Dominant Bats in the Game

2020 Olympian and American-Italian softball phenom Erika Piancastelli is as entertaining as it gets to watch in the box. From McNeese State and the Tokyo Olympics to the Japanese professional league and Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), Piancastelli’s powerful swing has shown up in all parts of the world. A no-doubt solo shot against the Bravos de Leon is just one example of what the right-hander is capable of offensively.

Three Former Collegiate Stars Lead the Way for the Diablos Rojos Femenil

The reigning LMS Champions Diablos Rojos del México split a pair of games against back-to-back European Women’s Softball Champions Team Italy, ignited by Carly Hoover (LSU), Janae Jefferson (Texas) and Jazmyn Jackson (Cal). In the Diablos 5-2 victory, Hoover threw five innings, giving up just two hits, one earned run, and struck out nine. In the bottom half of the fourth, Jefferson led off the inning with a double and scored shortly after when Jackson poked one through the right side to extend their lead to five runs.

Se armó el rally 🧨 pic.twitter.com/yY15aL7yrI — Diablos Rojos Femenil (@DiablosFem) January 18, 2026

Sam Show is an Essential Add to the Sultanes Roster

The 2019 graduate of Oklahoma State Sam Show joins an already stacked Sultanes Femenil roster for the 2026 season. With years of professional experience in the US and Japan, “the Queen of Batflips” will accompany other American talent on the Sultanes in Baylee Klingler, Morgan Howe, and Payton Gottshall, as well as Dutch standout Suka van Gurp. Show’s iconic two-way capabilities and fierce presence has already been felt in Monterrey, as her team shutout both the Mexican and Spanish National Teams days away from LMS Opening Day. If the Sultanes want a better shot at taking down the Diablos this year, Show may just be the “it” factor.

¡Que sea el primero de muchos, Sam! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2URZIAIbR5 — Sultanes Femenil Oficial (@SultanesFemenil) January 16, 2026

No. 15 Spain Stuns No. 7 Team Mexico… Four Times

The Spanish National Softball Team handed Team Mexico four losses, two which were shutouts, outscoring the host country 44-9. Over the past three Women’s European Championships, Spain has delivered three top five finishes, coming in fourth in the most recent European tournament held in Prague, Czech Republic last September. Mexico took fourth in its respective regional contest, the Pan Am Women’s Championship, in June 2025. As Spain looks ahead to LA28, Mexico braces for a full plate in September, taking on China, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, and the US.

LMS Popularity Grows Amid Competitive Environment

Over the last couple of years, the LMS has gained traction and become a suitable destination for some of the biggest softball players across the globe. Several Olympians and international players will headline the 2026 LMS 28-game regular season in Mexico, helping attract fans from all over and elevate softball’s presence worldwide. The LMS is a true melting pot, bringing together athletes from diverse backgrounds while showcasing the many styles of softball played across countries, and most importantly, empowering women through the sport they love.

The results from the friendlies in Mexico are as follows:

Italian National Team

vs. Bravos de León

Game 1: W, 11-1

Game 2: W, 7-2

Game 3: W, 10-6

Game 4: W, 6-1



vs. Diablos Rojos del México

Game 1: L, 2-5

Game 2: W, 7-2

Mexican National Team

vs. Sultanes de Monterrey

Game 1: L, 0-1



vs. Team Spain

Game 1: L, 0-6

Game 2: L, 0-15

Game 3: L, 3-8

Game 4: L, 6-15

Spanish National Team

vs. Charros de Jalisco

Game 1: L, 2-5

Game 2: L, 3-6

Game 3: L, 1-2



vs. Sultanes de Monterrey

Game 1: L, 0-5

Game 2: L, 0-3



vs. Team Mexico

Game 1: W, 6-0

Game 2: W, 15-0

Game 3: W, 8-3

Game 4: W, 15-6

