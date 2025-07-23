AUSL Softball Announces Partnership with Sephora
As the popularity of the AUSL continues to rise, major brands are stepping up to show their support.
The league has seen great success in its first season, including sellouts at nearly every game and partnerships with the MLB.
Now, brands are backing up the teams and players.
On Monday afternoon, the league announced that it will be partnering with beauty retailer Sephora. Sephora becomes the official sponsor of the championship series.
Vanessa Taveras, Chief Partnerships Officer of Athletes Unlimited, said that this new partnership aims to break down barriers in women's sports.
“This partnership between Sephora and the AUSL is about more than brand visibility –it’s about shifting culture, breaking barriers and challenging outdated perceptions of softball and women’s sports,” Taveras said.
Zena Arnold, Chief Marketing Officer at Sephore U.S is pround to make this historic deal.
“We’re proud to partner with the AUSL, a groundbreaking women’s softball league, as they usher in a powerful new era for women in sports,” Arnold said.
“At Sephora, we believe in celebrating self-expression and individuality – on and off the field – and this collaboration is a natural extension of our values and continued commitment to empowering women to show up as their most confident, authentic selves.”
The AUSL championship series, presented by Sephora, is a best-of-three series between the Talons and the Bandits, starting on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
The series will take place at the University of Alabama's Rhodes Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Game 2 will be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, and if necessary, the game will be played on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.
All games will be shown on ESPN.
