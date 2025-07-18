Former Utah Softball Standout Makes Incredible Must-See Diving Catch
Annisa Urtez was a leader for the Utah Utes softball program for four seasons making herself well known at the collegiate level for the impressive defensive efforts in games and now she is continuing to make highlight worth plays at the professional level.
On Thursday night, the Blaze took on the Talons in AUSL action, and Urtez was once again making her presence known.
This night was extra special for her as Urtez was playing at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, the same place where she spent her time in college.
Blaze General Manager Dana Sorensen was being interviewed on the broadcast when the play happened.
"What an awesome moment for her on her home college field," Sorensen said.
Urtez is a veteran in the sport of softball, having played professionally since 2017. She even considered retirement before the current AUSL season, but after learning that a series was going to be played in Salt Lake City.
“I was fully ready to be done before the season even started, and then Utah got announced, at Dumke Family Softball Stadium, and I’m just thinking in my head, ‘Whoa, it couldn’t be more perfect, more meant to be,’” Urtez said ahead of the series.
“I’m so excited that my teammates get to experience the atmosphere, get to experience the fans, because they’re amazing. I love playing at this field, and it’s home for me. This is where I’ve been able to build my career.”