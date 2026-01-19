KC Diamonds Announce 5 New 2026 Roster Additions

The Kansas City Diamonds announced five new roster additions in early January, as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

The Diamonds will compete in the Professional Softball League (PSL) – a new fastpitch league set to launch its inaugural campaign this June.

In 2025, Kansas City and Top Gun Events hosted a Pro Softball Series, which consisted of a three-day round-robin between the KC Diamonds, whose roster consisted of elite collegiate juniors and seniors at the time, the Florida Vibe, and the New York Rise. The event proved to be a success as all three teams will be part of PSL history just one year later.

BIG NEWS!!

Professional Softball is coming in 2026



We're very proud and excited to be the host of Kansas City's newest professional women's team - the KC Diamonds.



More baseball. More softball. More for fans to enjoy!



December 30, 2025

The PSL is comprised of seven previously independent clubs, all but one of which are located on the East Coast, including the Atlanta Smoke, Chattanooga Chill, Florida Breeze, Florida Heat, Florida Vibe, New York Rise, and the KC Diamonds.

Softball is becoming more and more popular in recent years with professional fastpitch leagues thriving not just in the U.S., but Mexico, Japan, Curacao, all over Europe, and beyond.

The PSL schedule has not been released yet, but games will be broadcast on the All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), as mentioned in a press release, continuing to elevate female athletes and push softball forward.

2026 Roster Reveal Thread



Stay up to date with our roster as we get ready for the 2026 season! — KC Diamonds (@thekcdiamonds) January 2, 2026

The Diamonds’ squad will feature 20 high-level athletes, many of whom played at NCAA Power 4 schools.

Here are the five players we know taking their talents to Kansas City:

Leah Boggs, Virginia, C/UTL

Leah Boggs is a 2024 graduate of Virginia who established a career batting average of .271 with 29 doubles, seven home runs, four triples, and 55 RBI. Boggs earned NFCA First Team All-Region honors as a sophomore and recently served as an Assistant Coach at Boston College following her time in Charlottesville.

So proud to see alums Leah Boggs and Savanah Henley continuing to help grow the game!#GoHoos | #PeopleMakeThePlace | #4For40 https://t.co/jqn4qJ0exu — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) December 31, 2025

Savanah Henley, Virginia, LHP

Savanah Henley started her collegiate career at Purdue before transferring to Virginia (2022-25). In her last year as a Cavalier, Henley posted an 8-3 record with 28 appearances, eight that were starts. In 78.0 innings, she tallied 78 strikeouts, one complete game, and one save.

Presleigh Pilon, Baylor, MIF

Presleigh Pilon spent three years as a Baylor Bear (2023-25) after transferring from LSU. Known for her defensive abilities, Pilon registered an impressive .988 fielding percentage, earning 2025 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. By her redshirt sophomore season and onward, she started every single game for Baylor. Seeing time at second base and shortstop, Pilon assisted in setting a new single season record in double plays (31) in 2023.

Laurin Krings, Missouri, RHP

Laurin Krings graduated from Missouri in 2024 ranked among the Tigers’ career top 10 in various pitching categories. The Loveland, Co. product is sixth in strikeouts (599), eighth in appearances (136), ninth in innings pitched (604.2), and 10th in wins (57). As a senior, Krings tabbed NFCA Southeast All-Region Third Team honors and was named to both the SEC All-Tournament Team and SEC All-Defensive Team as a pitcher.

Lauren Lucas Thornhill, Wichita State, OF

Lauren Lucas was a five-year standout in the outfield for the Wichita State Shockers from 2021-25. In her graduate season, she produced a team-best batting average (.378), hits (62), triples (2), and total bases (116). A lifetime average of .377 led Lucas to signing with the Braves of Leon in the Mexican Softball League (LMS), beginning at the end of January.

The PSL rosters for each team will continue to solidify in the coming months, leading up to the start of the season. Other notable names, such as (Florida Vibe), Sophia Nugent (Florida Vibe), Reagan Glanz (Florida Heat), and Bianca Cruz (Florida Heat), have recently signed with their respective organizations.

