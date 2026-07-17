Knoxville Miracle Announces Tryouts for New Women's Pro Softball Team

The newest professional women's softball team is looking to evaluate players as it prepares for its debut next year.

On Tuesday, July 14, the Knoxville Miracle announced tryouts to be held Aug. 20-23 for its inaugural roster that will be playing in the Professional Softball League (PSL) for the 2027 season.

🗣️ Knoxville Miracle Professional Softball Try Outs 🗣️



Player Interest: https://t.co/RBkBl2vmV4



〽️🥎 pic.twitter.com/yoDTHOmcF7 — Knoxville Miracle (@KnoxMiracleSB) July 14, 2026

“We want to let you know Aug. 20-23 that we are going to have our pro team tryout, and we want you in Knoxville to come showcase your skills and showcase you,” said head coach Craig Snider in a clip posted by the official Knoxville Miracle account on X. “This is a great opportunity for softball, and a great opportunity for you to continue to play at the highest level.”

The Miracle sets itself apart from contemporaries in the PSL and Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) with a business model where professional athletes earn a year-round living on and off the field as full-time employees.

A youth developmental program named Junior Miracle with 10U, 12U, 14U, and 16U age groups will establish a direct pipeline to the highest level of softball, where the PSL members coach and train younger athletes.

“You’re going to see a pretty competitive team on the field and just great humans off the field that understand the game is not bigger than them and we are here to pave the way,” Snider told Tara Henry on the Softball America Podcast.

Based in East Tennessee, the Miracle was launched on April 6 as a PSL expansion team and already boasts connections to the University of Tennessee softball. Snider and Stephanie Sanders were named the first co-head coaches on June 10, and both served on the Lady Volunteers coaching staff for the past two seasons before leaving the program in 2026.

The motivation for the PSL in expanding to Knoxville was the support for the Lady Vols within the area, where Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly led her teams to 10 appearances in the Women’s College World Series, reaching the semifinals in the past two seasons.

“The groundwork laid by Karen Weekly, Ralph Weekly, the University of Tennessee and the entire Lady Vols softball program deserves tremendous recognition,” Miracle general manager Eugene Bleecker told Emmett Siegel at Knox News. “They helped create and build one of the premier softball communities in the entire nation.”

The Miracle signed its first player, former Mississippi State University catcher Jessie Blaine, on July 1.

As the player interest form remains open on the Knoxville Miracle website, details about the home stadium location of the PSL team will be announced at a later date.