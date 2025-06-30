Belmont Softball: All-American Pitcher Maya Johnson Withdraws from Transfer Portal
It has been quite busy in the NCAA softball transfer portal with over 1,600 players entering their names during this past academic year. Some players have found a new home while others are still looking to land somewhere.
Then there are a few who initially entered but have since decided to withdraw and go back to their current schools and that was the case for one All-American.
Maya Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 22nd, but has since decided to withdraw her name and return to Belmont. Johnson was a standout in the circle with a 24-6 overall record and a 1.52 ERA in 207 innings pitched.
She led the country in strikeouts with 366 on the season as well as walks per seven innings (0.74). Johnson also ranked in the top ten in ERA and complete games.
In her three seasons at Belmont, Johnson has appeared in 83 games with a 50-15 overall record in 458 innings of work with 757 strikeouts and opponents hold a .177 batting average against her.
The Bruins are coming of a great 2025 campaign where they went 41-16 and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship. They advanced to the Tuscaloosa Regional in the NCAA tournament before falling to Virginia Tech.
Johnson will have one year of eligibility remaining.