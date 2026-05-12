First Female to Play Division I Baseball Enters NCAA Transfer Portal to Play Softball

Olivia Pichardo made history when she debuted for the Brown Bears in 2023, becoming the first female to to play NCAA Division I baseball.

Pichardo also became the first female to pitch in a game during the 2026 season.

With one more year of eligibility, it is time for Pichardo to make the switch to softball. In a post on X, Pichardo announced her intention to enter the transfer portal to play softball

"I am excited to announce that I am officially in the transfer portal as a graduate student prospect for softball," Pichardo wrote in a post on Monday.

I am excited to announce that I am officially in the transfer portal as a graduate student prospect for softball! Please DM or email me at owp2004@gmail.com for inquiries. https://t.co/GZK3N2pxmH — Olivia Pichardo (@_OliviaPichardo) May 11, 2026

Pichardo, a right-hander from Queens, N.Y., appeared in six games for the Bears – one as a pitcher, and five as a pinch hitter. She finished her career 0-for-4 at the plate with a hit-by-pitch and a run scored. On the mound, she retired the only batter she faced on two pitches.

After graduating in May with a degree in business economics, Pichardo is hoping to transfer to a "powerhouse" program as a graduate student.

"Looking to use additional year of eligibility to meaningfully contribute to powerhouse D1Softball Program after 4 years of Varsity Baseball at Brown University, becoming the first woman in D1 Baseball," Pichardo added in an X post on May 8.

When Pichardo arrived at Brown, she was left-handed hitting outfielder. She made one appearance in right field during her collegiate career and caught two fly balls. As a senior, her main focus was pitching. She had not appeared in game all season until April 25 against Cornell.

Olivia Pichardo makes history as the first woman to pitch in a NCAA DI game, closing out a victory for Brown University! pic.twitter.com/2dSdiWZCSA — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 26, 2026

Brown was leading 16-3 in the ninth inning. Coach Frank Holbrook’s plan was to have reliever Ty Harris get the first two outs and have Pichardo get the third.

Pichardo entered the game with the bases loaded and threw two fastballs to Tyler Beaulieu, who grounded out to short to end the game and secure a 16-4 victory for the Bears.

The right-handed pitcher has a four-pitch repertoire that includes a low-80s four-seam fastball to go with a sinker, changeup and curve.

Pichardo has been a member of the United States Women’s National Baseball Team since 2022 and has capitalized on her name, image, and likeness throughout college. She’s in her third year as an endorser for the baseball equipment and apparel company Warstic Sports and she has a deal with Topps Allen & Ginter baseball cards, according to the Associated Press.