Northwestern Softball Picks Up Commitment from NFCA All-American
Northwestern has picked up a key addition to its roster ahead of the 2026 season in NFCA/NAIA All-American and former Indiana Wesleyan standout, Abby Harvey.
In her four seasons, she played in 165 games, splitting time between being a catcher and an outfielder. The Noblesville, Ind., native hit .366 for her career.
Harvey had a breakout senior season with a blistering .466 average while adding 19 doubles and 73 RBIs, which was good for fifth across the NAIA level.
The newest Wildcat held an on-base percentage of .455 and a .610 slugging percentage. She was selected to the Crossroads League First Team and received NFCA/NAIA all-region honors while leading Indiana Wesleyan to a 44-11 overall record and a 31-4 record in conference play en route to winning the league's regular season conference championship.
Northwestern head coach, Kate Drohan spoke on her excitment in adding Harvey to the team.
"Abby is an experienced and versatile player who brings a relentless mindset," Drohan said in a press release. "Her maturity, offensive production, and passion for the game make her a great fit for our program, and we're excited for the impact she'll have both on and off the field."
The combination of academics and athletics is what drove Harvey in choosing Northwestern.
"Northwestern was truly everything I was looking for in a school," Harvey said. "I chose Northwestern because of the unbeatable combination of academics, competitive softball, location, career opportunities, and the family feel of the softball program. I'm excited to grow in all areas of my life and play for a university and softball program that pushes me in the classroom, on the field, and in life!"
The Wildcats are coming off a 30-20 overall record this past season. They recieved an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament finishing 1-2 in the Clemson Regional.