Texas Tech Softball Adds Two-Time All-American, Former National Freshman of the Year

A former National Freshman of the Year is transferring from Florida State to Texas Tech, becoming the seventh addition via the transfer portal for the Red Raiders this offseason.

Jaysoni Beachum also gives Texas Tech seven All-Americans on the current roster, as earned Second Team honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association in 2024 and Second Team All-America honors from Softball America in 2026.

An infielder, who primarily plays third base, joins the Red Raiders after visiting schools like Florida and Oklahoma State.

Beachum spent three seasons at Florida State, where she compiled a career batting average of .375 with 37 home runs, 202 hits, 180 runs batted in, and 158 runs scored.

The Florida native arrives in Lubbock after a 2026 season that saw her hit .406 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 69 RBIs, a .549 on-base percentage, 54 walks and just eight strikeouts. She was named to the All-ACC First Team, the 2026 ACC Championship All-Tournament Team and the NFCA First Team All-Region.

Beachum joins a transfer class that includes left-handed pitchers Jayden Heavener (LSU) and Hailey Maestretti (Utah), outfielders Kasidi Pickering (Oklahoma), Moriah Polar (Purdue), and Zoie Bernard (Michigan State), and infielder Bradi Gallaway (Louisiana Tech).

The Florida native's best season at Florida was her freshman one. She rewrote the Florida State freshman RBI record with 66 in a single season and had the third-highest batting average in program history with a .417.

Beachum had a career-high 78 hits, 55 runs scored, 16 home runs, a .743 slugging percentage and .509 on-base percentage in 2024.

Defensively, the corner infielder has a career .956 fielding percentage, committing 22 errors across three seasons at third base. Her .970 fielding percentage as a freshman was a career-best.

Jasysoni Beachum Honors & Awards, FSU

2026 Softball America Second Team All-American

2026 NFCA First Team All-Region

2026 First Team All-ACC

2026 ACC Championship All-Tournament Team

ACC Player of the Week (5/4/26)

2026 Softball America Preseason All-America

2026 USA Softball Top 50 Player of the Year Watchlist

2026 Preseason All-ACC

ACC Player of the Week (Mar. 17, 2025)

2025 Co-Player of the Week (March 17, 2025)

2024 TUCCI/NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year

2024 NFCA Second Team All-American

2024 D1Softball National Freshman of the Year

2024 Softball America National Freshman of the Year

2024 ACC Freshman of the Year

2024 First Team All-Southeast Region

2024 First Team All-ACC

2024 USA Softball National Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist