Virginia Softball Adds Former Conference Pitcher of the Year in Latest Portal Addition

The University of Virginia softball program has added another arm to its arsenal with the transfer of Brianna Roberts.

The former Binghamton University lefty was the 2025 America East Pitcher of the Year, as well as the 2025 America East Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She announced her commitment via Instagram on June 29.

During the 2025 campaign, Roberts posted a Binghamton school record 21 wins, along with 165 strikeouts and a 2.44 ERA. She helped to lead Binghamton to its first NCAA Regional appearance since 2015. She had a perfect 3-0 record in the 2025 America East Tournament.

In addition, Roberts was named First Team NFCA All-Region in 2025. She is tied for third in career strikeouts at Binghamton with 398 over the course of three-plus years. Roberts was named America East Rookie of the Year in 2023 and First Team All-Conference from 2023-25.

Brianna Roberts is the first Binghamton player ever to be named the @americaeast Pitcher of the Year!!!#ONEBinghamton #AESB pic.twitter.com/yIWPTx5OFk — Binghamton Softball (@BinghamtonSOFT) May 6, 2025

Roberts had her 2026 season cut short due to a lower back injury. She red-shirted and subsequently graduated from Binghamton last spring. She will provide Virginia with an experienced arm, throwing from the left side.

Roberts joins a Virginia staff that includes rising sophomore Taylor Smith and Third Team All-ACC pitcher Julia Cuozzo, who will enter her senior season.

Smith made 30 appearances this year and compiled a 7-3 record. She recorded 87 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched with an ERA of 2.69. Her ERA ranked fourth in the ACC. Smith threw a no-hitter against North Carolina State on April 25th.

Cuozzo made 17 appearances with 10 starts. She registered a 2.32 ERA and averaged a little over a strikeout per inning pitched.

Virginia graduated seniors Eden Bigham and Courtney Lane, who combined for 27 wins and over 220 innings pitched in 2026. Bigham was a four-time NFCA All-Region selection, while Layne was named First Team NFCA All-Region in 2026.

Sophomore pitcher Ava Hodges recently transferred to James Madison University, leaving Smith and Cuozzo as the Virginia staff’s only returning pitchers with significant experience, prior to the addition of Roberts.

For the upcoming season, the Wahoos will feature red-shirt sophomore pitcher Karly Meredith, a three-time Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year. Virginia recently added her older sister, Kally Meredith, a three-year standout at Florida International University who batted .457 and led Conference USA with 80 hits on the season. The 2026 First-Team Conference USA performer’s signing was announced on June 19.

Virginia made another acquisition by signing rising junior shortstop Shae Anderson, who started all 60 games at the position for the University of South Carolina in 2026. Anderson led the Gamecocks with 113 assists in 2026. Her signing was also announced on June 19.