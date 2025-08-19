Czech Pitcher, Israel, Italy shine at EMRYT Championships
The 2025 EMRYT (European Massimo Romeo Youth Tournament) held in Collecchio, Italy, last week was a testament to how a youth tournament should be run.
In sharp contrast to the debacle that was the 18-and-under European Championships held in late July, where protests and teams were shuffled two hours away from the main field, none of those issues were present at the youth fields in Collecchio.
Instead, 18 youth teams played under the sun for the right to be called the 13-and-under European Champion.
In the Futures division, Brno, Czech Republic, defeated the host team, Italy, 2-1 in the championship game in a defensive and pitching battle.
The Futures division featured 14 teams from all over Europe, including teams from the Republic of Georgia, Ukraine, Croatia, Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic.
Brno pitcher Lenka Holcova scattered four hits over five innings to lead BRNO over the host nation.
With the win, BRNO has now clinched the title in each of the last three years, adding a bronze in 2018 and a silver in 2019.
In the Sport Division, which featured four teams from Spain, Israel, and two teams from the Czech Republic (Eagles and Joudrs). The teams played a double round-robin format in which Israel led the way going 6-0, and Joudrs going 4-2.
In the Championship game, Joudrs pitcher Katerina Kosanova was dominant.
Kosanova, who led the Czech Republic team to the Little League Softball World Series, was dynamic in the circle.
Israel came into the game hitting well, but Kosanova was able to quiet the Israeli bats, only allowing six hits over five innings and only allowing one earned run in the fifth inning to lead her team to a 4-1 victory.
While the competition was spirited and fierce, the tournament was a reminder that sports has the ability to bring teams and countries together in mutual admiration.
Teams hung out together in the barracks, ate lunch together, rooted each other on, and shared stories and social media accounts.
It was a reminder that sports are a bridge, not a barrier.
The community of Collechchio and the country of Italy made sure that safety, security, and softball were the three most important things on display this past week.