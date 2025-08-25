Danny Almonte, Jackie Robinson West, Tulsa National Softball? Little League Can’t Escape Scandal
The road to the 2025 Little League Softball World Series was marred by controversy, and new evidence has emerged that sounds eerily familiar.
After allegations surfaced of Tulsa National competing in the Southwest Region Tournament and then, at the LLSWS, with several ineligible players, the controversy has shown similarities to previous scandals.
Documentation Supporting Player Eligibility
"Upon the review of a protest filed against the Tulsa National Little League in the Little League Softball division, the Little League International Tournament Committee, in conjunction with the Southwest Region Office, has determined that Tulsa National Little League has provided supporting documentation consistent with what is required to meet Little League Regulations regarding tournament team and player eligibility. "
The statement above from Little League International was given to Softball On SI when the story surrounding Tulsa National first broke.
A statement similar to that was given during the investigation of former Rolando Paulino Little League hurler Danny Almonte after Staten Island manager Bob Laterza sounded the alarm in 2001.
“I went to everyone,” Laterza recalled in an interview with John Beauge of PennLive in 2024. “No one would listen.”
Instead of investigating before Almonte and his team reached Williamsport, Little League told Laterza, "the additional requested documentation showed all players were eligible."
When it came to Almonte, Little League was forced to investigate after a report from Sports Illustrated showed that his birth certificate had been doctored.
What Happened to Jackie Robinson West?
The 2014 United States champs out of Illinois were accused and found at fault by a Little League investigation for falsifying eligility documents.
Jackie Robinson West was found to have knowingly recruited players from outside of its designated district boundary.
Because of player ineligibilty, the team was stripped of every win and forced to vacate its U.S. title.
Backlash Grows as Protests Mount
In Little League's initial statement to Softball On SI, the spokesperson references "a protest."
However, Texas West confirmed on Monday that its head coach also filed a protest with Southwest Region Director Blaine Whitmire.
After the initial protest was filed by Deer Creek Little League, Hallettsville head coach Kevin Zappe attempted to file a protest of his own on July 29 after the Region tournament concluded in Waco and before the World Series began.
Whitmire told Zappe, in a text obtained by Softball On SI, that he didn't need to file his own protest and that they were "still investigating everything we received."
Zappe went ahead and filed his protest on behalf of Hallettsville Little League that same day.
"We are in receipt of all and at this time, the league has provided documentation to verify eligiblity," Whitmire texted Zappe. "Corey Wright will call you personally and you are welcome to continue to submit any further documentation that you feel justified and necessary. He is traveling today and will call you late afternoon or early evening."
According to Zappe, Wright never called.
Softball On SI contacted Whitmire with questions regarding the text exchange and he declined to comment.
Both protests were filed based on player eligibility and the players in question. Unlike Jackie Robinson West, where allegations didn't surface until after they won the U.S. championship, these protests were filed before Tulsa National even made it to Greenville.
As a result of the Jackie Robinson West scandal, Little League implemented a three-tiered eligibility verification system where leagues are required to provide documentation of player eligibility, which includes regular-season games played, proof of residence, and age verification.
When it comes to Tulsa National, the initial protest included details about out-of-boundary players and questions regarding their lack of regular-season participation.
What can be proved in a direct violation of Little League regulations include the following:
- Regulation IV(g) and Tournament Rule 3: Players must participate in at least eight regular-season games.
- Regulation V Selection of Players: A "nearly intact, non-Little League program" where seven of the 10 rostered participants played, including coaches.
- Regulation II(a): Players must reside in or attend a physical school within the boundary.
Little League has proudly been instilling its core values in America's youth while displaying some of the world's best talent on an international stage. For nearly 60 years, its motto was displayed vividly in its logo – Character, Courage, Loyalty.
Now, current and former parents and volunteers are simply asking the Little League governing body to do the same.