Debate Erupts After Viral Louisiana Softball Play Leaves Player Concussed

Pine Prairie High School is going viral for the wrong reasons.

The Lady Panthers beat the South Beauregard Knights, 10-6, in a Louisiana high school softball Division III playoffs game on Monday.

A crucial at-bat has since gone viral because of a post from softball personality and former Appalachian State player Megan Rembielak, whose post has been seen more than 1.8 million times.

Jada Daigle is the batter for the Lady Knights with a runner on third and two outs. She swings through a strike, steps out of the box, and takes a deep breath before blacking out.

The catcher for Pine Prairie makes a move toward Daigle instead of third base and fires a throw straight to her head. Daigle was called out for interference, and that result launched an online sportsmanship debate.

"There is a right way to play this game and a wrong way and this is 100% in the wrong," Rembielak writes on X. "I don’t care that the batter moved back out of the box- you don’t intentionally step back to throw at her head, as hard as you can, from about a foot away. I don’t want to hear 'you don’t know it wasn’t intentional.' Save it. The runner at 3rd is about a half step off 3rd. The way the catcher is positioned to throw, that throw is going towards the 3rd base fence. The most telling part, though? No one checks on that batter and catcher gets a high five right after from her coach. The batter ended up with a concussion.

"This is completely unacceptable and has no place in this sport."

There is a right way to play this game and a wrong way and this is 100% in the wrong. I don’t care that the batter moved back out of the box- you don’t intentionally step back to throw at her head, as hard as you can, from about a foot away. I don’t want to hear “you don’t know… pic.twitter.com/14Gu0gei0M — Megan Rembielak (@MegRemSoftball) April 22, 2026

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association sent out an email on Wednesday afternoon in response to the video going viral. Lee Sanders, the Assistant Executive Director, clarified in the communication that the batter should not have been called out because it was unsportmanlike conduct. He also added that the catcher for Pine Prairie should have been ejected.

“Please communicate this info with your playoff officials,” the email read. “If a catcher deliberately throws the ball at a batter, regardless of whether the batter is in or not in the batter’s box, the umpires should judge this as an unsporting act in violation of NFHS Softball Rule 3-5-13-c.

“The batter is not out. The ball is dead immediately, and all runners are returned to the base occupied at the time of the pitch. The catcher shall be ejected from the game.”

Social Media Reacts

Diagle mother took to Facebook and voiced her disgust with the whole situation.

"I have NEVER been so ANGRY or disgusted with a player, coach, and umpire in my life," Jessica Daigle writes.

"Any parent who has a girl playing against them needs to be warned!! This could be your kid with a busted jaw and concussion!!! This was the second time in the game that the catcher intentionally hit a player on our team with the ball!!! Shame on her and her parents for raising a child like this that wants to purposely hurt someone for an out!!! What pisses me off the most is not a single person from their team or staff or even the umpires tried to check on my child to see if she was ok and the parent and teammates cheered her on!!!!! blacked out and had no idea what had just happened to her!!!"

Former National Football League star Geoff Schwartz called for the coach of Pine Prairie to be fired.

"This is awful," Schwartz writes. "The coach should be fired. Teaching your players to intentionally throw at another players head."

Barstool Sports personality, Captain Cons, also shared the post with his own message.

"My word this is awful," Cons states.

"This isn’t a situation where you toss her from the game. You toss her from the team.

"Intentionally firing the ball at an opponent’s head from 2 feet away is gross behavior that doesn’t happen by accident."

My word this is awful



This isn’t a situation where you toss her from the game. You toss her from the team.



Intentionally firing the ball at an opponent’s head from 2 feet away is gross behavior that doesn’t happen by accident https://t.co/OkQx86kBzW — Cons (@CaptainCons) April 22, 2026

Despite getting away with the play during the game, Pine Prairie is under fire since. The worst part might be that the catcher's play was celebrated, and the home plate umpire didn't know the rules or didn't think it qualified as unsportsmanlike conduct.

The debate is ongoing. What do you think should have happened?