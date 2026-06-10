Florida Softball's Caroline Stanton Named Nation's Best Among Gatorade's 50 State Winners

Florida freshman Caroline Stanton joined elite company as she was named the 2025-26 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The award is the top honor in high school sports, celebrating the nation's best high school athletes for their excellence in sport, academics and community.

Stanton, who enrolled a semester early at Florida, became the fourth Gator to win the award and third in the last four years, joining Ava Brown (2023) and Keagan Rothrock (2022).

Georgia is one of five states that plays high school softball in the fall which allowed Stanton to reclassify and redshirt during the 2026 collegiate season.

Buford softball pitcher Caroline Stanton got quite the celebrity appearance for her Gatorade National POTY trophy

FULL STORY HERE⬇️https://t.co/fAiDKE2rzZ pic.twitter.com/whHr51uMy7 — Jack Leo (@theleoreport) June 10, 2026

“We are recognizing Caroline Stanton as the best high school softball player in the nation because of her dedication to excel as an athlete, a student and a leader within her community," said Jennifer Schmit, Sr. Director, Gatorade Brand Marketing. “Her commitment to going above and beyond in all three pillars of the award embodies what it takes to be a Gatorade Player of the Year, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating her achievements.”

Before redshirting, Stanton led Buford High School to a 6A State Championship in November, the third state title of her career.

The two-way player was the No. 1-ranked recruit in her class by Softball America and was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Georgia.

2025-26 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year State Winners

Alabama: Corey Goguts | Sr. | OF/1B | Hewitt-Trussville HS

Alaska: Taylor Passard | Fr. | SS/OF | Colony HS

Arizona: Emma Reynolds | Jr. | SS | Queen Creek HS

Arkansas: Skylar Sterritt | Sr. | SS | Sheridan HS

California: Ayla Tuua | Sr. | RHP/1B | Destiny Christian Academy

Colorado: Emmaline Humphreys | Sr. | RHP | Holy Family HS

Connecticut: Vivian Knott | Jr. | LHP/1B | Darien HS

Delaware: Bayli Glanden | Sr. | SS | Lake Forest HS

D.C.: Lucie Touomou | Jr. | 1B | Georgetown Visitation Prepatory School

Florida: Addison Allaire | Jr. | RHP | Trenton HS

Georgia: Carolina Staton | Sr. | RHP/UTL | Buford HS

Hawaii: Hinano Bautista | Jr. | LHP/INF | Mililani HS

Idaho: Hailey Brennan | Jr. | RHP | Owyee HS

Illinois: Caidence Phillips | Sr. | RHP/3B | Cartersville HS

Indiana: Brynley Erb | Sr. | SS | Western HS

Iowa:: Sophia Schlader | So. | RHP | Waukee Northwest HS

Kansas: Addison Sabers | Jr. | 1B | Saint Thomas Aquinas HS

Kentucky: McLaine Hudson | Sr. | SS | South Warren HS

Louisiana: Kynzee Anderson | Sr. | RHP | Calvary Baptist Academy

Maine: Addison DeRoche | Jr. | RHP | Cheverus HS

Maryland: Ava Twilley | Sr. | RHP/INF | Mardela HS

Massachusetts: Bella Bourque | Jr. | SS | Taunton HS

Michigan: Piper Cavanaugh | Sr. | RHP | Traverse City Central HS

Minnesota: Karianne Drury | Sr. | C | Forest Lake Area HS

Mississippi: Lucy Cochran | Sr. | RHP/INF | East Union HS

Missouri: Kelsie Donaldson | Sr. | LHP | Raymore-Peculiar HS

Montana: Tatum Bush | Jr. | RHP/1B | Billings West HS

Nebraska: Alisha McMurtry | Sr. | RHP | Bellevue East HS

Nevada: Taylor Johns | Sr. | SS | Palo Verde HS

New Jersey: Madison McDougall | Sr. | RHP | St. John Vianney HS

New Mexico: Malie 'Moogie' Satete | So. | RHP/C | West Las Vegas HS

New York: Ava Papaleo | Sr. | OF | The Ursuline School

North Carolina: Morgan Maxwell | Jr. | LHP/1B | West Forsyth HS

North Dakota: Jocelyn Berg | Jr. | RHP/INF | Red River HS

Ohio: Thea Staten | Sr. | RHP | Bryan HS

Oklahoma: Zoie Griffin | Jr. | RHP | Tahlequah HS

Oregon: Sophia Navarrete | Fr. | RHP/SS | Vale HS

Pennsylvania: Sydney Gonglik | Jr. | RHP/SS/1B | Bentworth HS

Rhode Island: Adriana Jeannenot | Jr. | RHP | Chariho HS

South Carolina: Aspen Boulware | Jr. | SS | Gray Collegiate Academy

South Dakota: Macy Bryant | Sr. | SS | Jefferson HS

Tennessee: Bailee Shelton | Sr. | RHP/SS/OF | McNairy Central HS

Texas: Ella Kate 'EK' Smith | Sr. | RHP/SS | Katy HS

Utah: Kennadie 'KJ' Blackmer | Jr. | RHP/INF | Box Elder HS

Vermont: Megan Gonyeau | Sr. | RHP | Bellows Free Academy

Virginia: Kaylee Hodges | Jr. | RHP | Matoaca HS

Washington: Brooklyn Pettit | So. | RHP/OF | Graham-Kapowsin HS

West Virginia: Drea Watts | Sr. | RHP | Cabell Midland HS

Wisconsin: Bitsy Palicka | So. | RHP | Sussex Hamilton HS

Wyoming: Brooklyn Lake | Jr. | RHP/1B | Cheyenne East HS