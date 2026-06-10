Florida Softball's Caroline Stanton Named Nation's Best Among Gatorade's 50 State Winners
Florida freshman Caroline Stanton joined elite company as she was named the 2025-26 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The award is the top honor in high school sports, celebrating the nation's best high school athletes for their excellence in sport, academics and community.
Stanton, who enrolled a semester early at Florida, became the fourth Gator to win the award and third in the last four years, joining Ava Brown (2023) and Keagan Rothrock (2022).
Georgia is one of five states that plays high school softball in the fall which allowed Stanton to reclassify and redshirt during the 2026 collegiate season.
“We are recognizing Caroline Stanton as the best high school softball player in the nation because of her dedication to excel as an athlete, a student and a leader within her community," said Jennifer Schmit, Sr. Director, Gatorade Brand Marketing. “Her commitment to going above and beyond in all three pillars of the award embodies what it takes to be a Gatorade Player of the Year, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating her achievements.”
Before redshirting, Stanton led Buford High School to a 6A State Championship in November, the third state title of her career.
The two-way player was the No. 1-ranked recruit in her class by Softball America and was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Georgia.
2025-26 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year State Winners
Alabama: Corey Goguts | Sr. | OF/1B | Hewitt-Trussville HS
Alaska: Taylor Passard | Fr. | SS/OF | Colony HS
Arizona: Emma Reynolds | Jr. | SS | Queen Creek HS
Arkansas: Skylar Sterritt | Sr. | SS | Sheridan HS
California: Ayla Tuua | Sr. | RHP/1B | Destiny Christian Academy
Colorado: Emmaline Humphreys | Sr. | RHP | Holy Family HS
Connecticut: Vivian Knott | Jr. | LHP/1B | Darien HS
Delaware: Bayli Glanden | Sr. | SS | Lake Forest HS
D.C.: Lucie Touomou | Jr. | 1B | Georgetown Visitation Prepatory School
Florida: Addison Allaire | Jr. | RHP | Trenton HS
Georgia: Carolina Staton | Sr. | RHP/UTL | Buford HS
Hawaii: Hinano Bautista | Jr. | LHP/INF | Mililani HS
Idaho: Hailey Brennan | Jr. | RHP | Owyee HS
Illinois: Caidence Phillips | Sr. | RHP/3B | Cartersville HS
Indiana: Brynley Erb | Sr. | SS | Western HS
Iowa:: Sophia Schlader | So. | RHP | Waukee Northwest HS
Kansas: Addison Sabers | Jr. | 1B | Saint Thomas Aquinas HS
Kentucky: McLaine Hudson | Sr. | SS | South Warren HS
Louisiana: Kynzee Anderson | Sr. | RHP | Calvary Baptist Academy
Maine: Addison DeRoche | Jr. | RHP | Cheverus HS
Maryland: Ava Twilley | Sr. | RHP/INF | Mardela HS
Massachusetts: Bella Bourque | Jr. | SS | Taunton HS
Michigan: Piper Cavanaugh | Sr. | RHP | Traverse City Central HS
Minnesota: Karianne Drury | Sr. | C | Forest Lake Area HS
Mississippi: Lucy Cochran | Sr. | RHP/INF | East Union HS
Missouri: Kelsie Donaldson | Sr. | LHP | Raymore-Peculiar HS
Montana: Tatum Bush | Jr. | RHP/1B | Billings West HS
Nebraska: Alisha McMurtry | Sr. | RHP | Bellevue East HS
Nevada: Taylor Johns | Sr. | SS | Palo Verde HS
New Jersey: Madison McDougall | Sr. | RHP | St. John Vianney HS
New Mexico: Malie 'Moogie' Satete | So. | RHP/C | West Las Vegas HS
New York: Ava Papaleo | Sr. | OF | The Ursuline School
North Carolina: Morgan Maxwell | Jr. | LHP/1B | West Forsyth HS
North Dakota: Jocelyn Berg | Jr. | RHP/INF | Red River HS
Ohio: Thea Staten | Sr. | RHP | Bryan HS
Oklahoma: Zoie Griffin | Jr. | RHP | Tahlequah HS
Oregon: Sophia Navarrete | Fr. | RHP/SS | Vale HS
Pennsylvania: Sydney Gonglik | Jr. | RHP/SS/1B | Bentworth HS
Rhode Island: Adriana Jeannenot | Jr. | RHP | Chariho HS
South Carolina: Aspen Boulware | Jr. | SS | Gray Collegiate Academy
South Dakota: Macy Bryant | Sr. | SS | Jefferson HS
Tennessee: Bailee Shelton | Sr. | RHP/SS/OF | McNairy Central HS
Texas: Ella Kate 'EK' Smith | Sr. | RHP/SS | Katy HS
Utah: Kennadie 'KJ' Blackmer | Jr. | RHP/INF | Box Elder HS
Vermont: Megan Gonyeau | Sr. | RHP | Bellows Free Academy
Virginia: Kaylee Hodges | Jr. | RHP | Matoaca HS
Washington: Brooklyn Pettit | So. | RHP/OF | Graham-Kapowsin HS
West Virginia: Drea Watts | Sr. | RHP | Cabell Midland HS
Wisconsin: Bitsy Palicka | So. | RHP | Sussex Hamilton HS
Wyoming: Brooklyn Lake | Jr. | RHP/1B | Cheyenne East HS
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.