Illusions Gold Fastpitch Dismisses Individuals Involved in Texas Youth Softball Fight

Illusions Gold Fastpitch has permanently dismissed the individuals involved in a fight at a youth softball game in Sugar Land, Texas, saying the organization will not tolerate violence or hostility within its program.

The organization released an official statement Tuesday following an altercation Saturday at the Imperial Park sports complex that left one father hospitalized with serious injuries and a grandfather injured. Two parents, Kiarious Hall and Jazmine Hall, were arrested following the incident.

“We want to state unequivocally that our organization does not condone this type of behavior under any circumstances,” Illusions Gold Fastpitch said in its statement. “The individuals involved have been permanently dismissed from our program and the team is no longer associated with Illusions Gold Fastpitch.”

The organization also expressed support for the families receiving medical care and the young athletes who witnessed the confrontation.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families who are currently receiving medical care, as well as with all of the young athletes who witnessed this traumatic event,” the statement said.

Illusions Gold added that it was grateful to those who intervened to help the injured and bring the situation under control.

“Youth sports are meant to be a safe, positive, and developmental environment for our children — there is simply no room for violence or hostility of any kind in our game,” the organization said.

What Happened at the Softball Game?

The fight occurred Saturday, Oct. 24, during a game involving 12-year-old select softball teams at Imperial Park in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas. According to court documents, the dispute began when Kiarious Hall, who was attending his daughter's game with Illusions Gold 2033, argued with another parent over cheering during the opposing team's at-bats.

The confrontation escalated after a second man joined the argument. Hall told police he had been elbowed and poked in the chest and claimed he acted in self-defense.

However, investigators reviewed video from the scene that showed Hall striking another father in the face with a metal water bottle. The man fell and lost consciousness, according to the affidavit. The video also showed Hall swinging the bottle at another man before the confrontation became a physical fight.

Jazmine Hall joined the altercation and threw punches, according to the officer's account of the footage. Bystanders eventually separated those involved.

The father struck with the water bottle was taken to a hospital. His attorney, Steve Shellist, told ABC13 in Houston that his client suffered a broken jaw, a fractured skull and three brain bleeds. Gary Greaser, a grandfather who intervened during the fight, also suffered injuries, including a cut to his chin that required seven stitches.

Kiarious and Jazmine Hall were arrested and taken to the Fort Bend County Jail. Court documents show Kiarious Hall was charged with assault causing bodily injury, while Jazmine Hall was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge involving bodily injury.

Jazmine Hall was an assistant principal at Lamar Junior High School. Lamar Consolidated Independent School District confirmed that she resigned effective Monday, Oct. 26, after voluntarily reporting the incident to the district's Human Resources Department.

Organization Reinforces Standards

In addition to dismissing the individuals involved, Illusions Gold Fastpitch said its leadership was communicating directly with teams, coaches, parents and representatives throughout the organization.

The organization said it was reiterating its program ethics and behavioral standards to help maintain a safe environment grounded in respect, integrity and sportsmanship, both on and off the field.

The statement did not identify the individuals dismissed by name or specify any additional disciplinary measures.

Illusions Gold's statement closed with a commitment to maintaining a positive environment across its program and making clear that violence has no place in youth softball.