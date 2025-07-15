Kerr County Softball Team Inspires Community After Devastating Texas Floods
Less than two weeks ago, floods ravaged through Kerr County in Texas, killing more than 100 people, with nearly 100 more still being unaccounted for.
When tragedy hits, it can be difficult to find the light in such a dark situation, but that is exactly what the Texas Voodoo softball team did.
The team competed in a national tournament in Oklahoma City just days after the floods affected their community. Despite everything they had gone through, their resilience has inspired an entire community.
The inspirational journey caught the attention of ABC's David Muir, and they were chosen for the America Strong segment.
Macy Cobb, a first baseman on the team, said that competing was important to them despite everything that had happened.
"We were determined to go because even through all the hardships, we still wanted to represent the Hill County community."
Shortstop Kate Sparbow wanted to prove that they still accomplished what they had been working for all season.
"Even with all the heartbreak and devastation, we wanted to show that we can do it," Sparbow said.
Right fielder Bailey King welcomed the distraction.
"It helped take our minds off the devastation floods happening in our hometown," she explained.
Despite losing both of their games, just being there was an accomplishment in itself.
"Even though we have suffered an immeasurable amount of pain and tragedy, we will stay strong and rise above all of this," said catcher/shortstop Callie Phillips.
Before taking the field at Devon Park, which is home to the Women's College World Series, USA Softball of Texas honored the teams with special "Kerrville Strong, Texas Strong" t-shirts.
The organization, according to ABC News, praised the team's "incredible determination and perseverance," noting that their "grit and heart reflect the true spirit of Texas softball."