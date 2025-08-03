Little League Softball World Series: Schedule, Where & Who to Watch
The 2025 Little League Softball World Series begins play on Sunday with four games on the opening day of the tournament. The entire tournament will run for a total of seven days, concluding on Aug. 10, when this year's winner is crowned.
The tournament, which takes place in Greenville, N.C., is held on the campus of East Carolina University. This is the fifth year that ECU and Greenville have hosted the World Series. I
f fans want to attend the games, the admission is free.
Opening Day Schedule
Sunday, August 3
- Game 1 (Purple Bracket): Northwest (Mill Creek LL, out of Mill Creek, WA) vs. Southeast (Lake Mary LL out of Lake Mary, FL) – 10 a.m. (ESPN+)
- Game 2 (Orange Bracket): North Carolina (Pitt County LL, out of Winterville, NC) vs. Latin America (Cantareira LL, out of São Paulo, Brazil – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Game 3 (Orange Bracket): Canada (On Field LL, out of CRepentigny, Quebec) vs. Europe and Africa (Prague LL, out of Prague, Czechia) – 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Game 4 (Purple Bracket): New England (Guilford LL out of Guilford, CT) vs. Mid-Atlantic (West Suburban LL, out of Johnstown, PA) – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Monday, August 4
- Game 5 (Orange Bracket): W2 vs. Central (Floyds Knobs Community Club LL out of Floyds Knobs, IN)– 10 a.m. (ESPN+)
- Game 6 (Purple Bracket): W1 vs. Southwest (Tulsa National LL out of Tulsa, OK) – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Game 7 (Purple Bracket): W4 vs. West (Westchester-Del Rey LL out of Los Angeles, CA) – 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Game 8 (Orange Bracket): W3 vs. Asia-Pacific (Tohoku LL out of Iwate, Japan) – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
The remaining bracket and schedule after the opening eight games will be updated and available via the Little League World Series website.
Players to Watch
Reagan Bills (No. 8) – Mid-Atlantic Region: West Suburban Little League
Bills was a crucial element to the success of West Suburban LL in their undefeated regional run as she notched 52 strikeouts and was able to compile timely hits when her team needed it during their 5-4 victory against Team Delaware.
Anya Miller (No. 10) – Northwest Region: Mill Creek Little League
Another two way player, Miller received the start for Mill Creek in the regional finals matchup against Oregon. She allowed three runs (one earned), five hits and a walk while striking out two in 4.2 innings.
Miller is also a threat at the plate as the lead-off hitter. In the regional championship against Oregon, she went 1-for-2, with two walks and two runs scored. A key weapon in the offense, Miller and her team put up a total of 41 runs in their last three games.
Addison Bono (No. 23) – Southeast Region: Lake Mary Little League
Bono brings a big bat to the lineup for Lake Mary Little League. Bono was the only player in the Southeast region to hit the long ball. For Bono and her team, there is a level of consistency and success expected as they only lost one game all season and notched Florida state championships two years in a row.
Maeve Eagleson (No. 9) – New England Region: Guilford Little League
For Guilford Little League, Eagleson is a star in the circle and a leader for her team. In the regional championship game, Eagleson compiled 10 strikeouts in not only a shutout, but a no-hitter.
For her coaches and teammates, there is a running joke that Eagleson has ice in her veins in the big moments.
Briley Mercer (No. 12) – Central Region: Floyds Knobs (Indiana) Community Club Little League
Mercer brought clutch, dominant performances to the mound for Floyds Knob Little League during their regional run. She opened the regional with a combined no-hitter with teammate Grace Fiore.
Mercer then followed that with 15 strikeouts in their game against Michigan and eight against Kentucky in the final game.