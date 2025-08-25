Nebraska High School Softball: Papillion-La Vista Crowned Champions at Bellevue East Invitational
The Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational kicked off the first weekend of high school softball in Nebraska with the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs taking home the championship.
The Monarchs beat Millard West 12-1 in the championship game to claim the title.
The Chieftain Invite, consisting of 16 teams, gave us a good early look at some of the top teams and players in the state. If the first weekend of the season is any indication, it’s going to be an exciting fall.
Some notable games and performances from the tournament.
Millard West Beats Millard North in Extra Innings
The Millard North Mustangs are just about everyone’s preseason favorite to win the state title, but on Saturday, it was the Wildcats that came out on top.
Millard West got a strong performance in the circle by Addison Burdorf (2026) to knock off the Mustangs 3-2. The Arizona State commit pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out nine.
The game went to the international tie-breaker after being tied 2-2 when time expired.
In the top of the extra inning, Burdorf rounded out to second to score Alex Finley (2027) and give the Wildcats the 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Millard North got the tying run to third base on a passed ball with one out.
Macey Jarose (2026, Creighton) struck out, and then the Wildcats intentionally walked Abby Beard (2027), putting the game-winning run on base.
Burdorf was able to get Mallory Closman (2027) to fly out to center field to end the game.
Elkhorn South's Strong Offensive Performance
The Storm scored 40 runs over their four games and finished with a 3-1 record. They were led offensively by:
- Hayden Peters (2028): 6-for-13 with five runs scored
- Lauren Schnieder (2026): 4-for-9 with four RBIs
- Ollie Songster (2027): 8-for-13 with five runs and six RBIs
Elkhorn South has two early losses on the season, losing Friday night in extra innings to Millard West and dropping a 2-0 game in the tournament to Gretna.
Expect the Storm to be a contender this year.
Gretna Off to Strong Start
Gretna, the defending Class A state champions, lost a lot of talent, but appears ready to defend their title.
The Dragons went 4-0 in the Chieftain Invite, losing out on the championship bracket due to a tie breaker to Kearney. Gretna notched wins over Mercy, Bellevue West, Blair, and Elkhorn South. Including holding Elkhorn South scoreless.