Softball On SI Georgia High School Preseason Top 10 State Rankings
Georgia high school softball has long been a pillar of fall sports and 2025 shouldn't be any different.
From tradition powerhouses like East Coweta and Buford to up-and-coming new schools, the goal remains the same – a trip to Columbus in October.
Softball On SI's preseason Top 10 ranking highlights the depth of talent and competitiveness across the state.
1. Buford (32-3)
Behind the arm of Caroline Stanton, Buford is looking to avenge its loss in the title game against East Coweta this fall. Stanton, the top-ranked recruit according to Softball America, is committed to the University of Florida. The Wolves spent most of last season ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps and are trying to secure their third state title in four years.
2. East Coweta (37-1)
The Lady Indians dropped one game to Buford in the championship series last fall. However, senior pitcher Jada Savage would love to win anotther. After going 27-1 with a 0.61 ERA, the Ole Miss commit is looking to set a new career strikeout record at the school this season.
3. North Cobb (36-5)
Auburn commit Leah Byrd can do it all and she is hoping to deliver a first state title to North Cobb before she graduates. The senior utility player who plays middle infield and pitches, went 29-4 with a 1.27 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 183.2 innings pitched. At the plate, she hit .500 with 12 home runs, 44 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.
4. Brookwood (27-9)
Brookwood fell to Buford in the state tournament last fall and senior Nya Langlais is determined to get her squad back to Columbus as a senior. The pitcher and first baseman is committed to North Carolina A&T and finished last season with a 2.39 ERA across 56 innings.
5. Lassiter (26-8)
The Lassiter Trojans earned a berth to the state tournament again last season after outscoring their opponents 44-4 in the playoffs. It was impressive for a squad that started as many as five freshman throughout the season. The Trojans will need to find someone to fill the shoes of Bronwyn Conroy, who hit .521 and was selected as the Cobb County Player of the Year as a senior.
6. Harris County (34-3)
After reaching the state semifinals in 2022 and 2023, Harris County finally cracked the state title game last fall. The Tigers didn't just make the finals, they won the title. Senior Riley Huckaby is someone the Tigers will lean on this fall to get them back to Columbus. The pitcher and first baseman is committed to Mercer.
7. North Gwinnett (22-15)
North Gwinnett finished in the top five at the state tournament last year and would love another shot at a state title this fall. The Bulldogs will hand the ball to Cornell commit, Victoria Na, but have quite the pitching staff that also includes junior Madison Kokoszka.
8. Lambert (18-12)
The Lambert Longhorns might be young but they have high expectations. Led by sophomores Payton Yi and Faith Doolen, the Longhorns are fighting for a trip to Columbus this year. Yi and Doolen were selected by their local newspaper as frontrunners for Forsyth County Player and Pitcher of the Year in preseason coverage.
9. Mill Creek (26-9)
The Mill Creek Hawks made it to Columbus last year but didn't stay long after getting routed in an elimination game by Buford. That came after a loss to East Coweta. This season, the Hawks are looking to get back to the state tournament behind junior Bethany Sottnick in the circle.
10. Gordon Lee (33-3)
Gordon Lee might be the smallest school in this ranking population-wise but the historic program is coming off its 10th state title in 11 years. Since 2010, the Lady Trojans have played in the state title game every year. Gordon Lee is the definition of excellence in Georgia and looks to extend is state record in title wins.