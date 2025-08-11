Softball On SI Nebraska High School Preseason Top 10 State Rankings
With summer club season over and fall practice just getting started, Nebraska high school softball is gearing up for another exciting season.
From the perennial powerhouses to the up-and-coming new schools, everyone shares the same goal – a trip to Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln for the state championship on October 20.
The 2025 season is set to deliver great games, standout performances, and unforgettable moments.
Softball On SI's preseason Top 10 ranking highlights the depth of talent and competitiveness across the state.
1. Millard North (28-6)
Returning nearly all of their offensive firepower, Millard North will again be dangerous. Abby Beard (.568, 17 HR) and Macey Jarose (.523) lead a lineup that can do damage in a hurry. The pitching tandem of Jadyn Pokorny and Jayda Juarez makes them a balanced threat.
2. Lincoln Southwest (34-3)
The Silver Hawks lost a significant portion of their offense, including their No. 1 pitcher, but the next wave is already making noise. Sophomore Raegan Brandt (0.72 ERA) and sophomore Maisey McCarty (1.69 ERA) give them one of the best young pitching duos in the state. With Hadley Madson anchoring the lineup, they’re still a major contender.
3. Gretna (34-0)
The Dragons were perfect last season, running the table en route to a state championship. Graduation hit the roster hard, but with pitcher Taelyn Rupiper (13-0, 1.20 ERA) in the circle and a core of junior hitters in Emerson Boyer, Megan Marshall, and Kenadie Barton, Gretna is a contender to repeat.
4. Papillion-La Vista (25-9)
The Monarchs can hit—Maize Carpenter and Toria Holt-Rother return as major offensive weapons—but their ability to replace both graduating pitchers will determine how far they go.
5. Millard West (23-9)
The Wildcats return Addison Burdorf (14-6, 2.14 ERA) to lead the pitching staff. They’ll rely on her arm and a solid lineup to keep pace with the state’s elite.
6. Elkhorn South (23-11)
With Lauren Schneider and Ollie Songster sharing pitching duties and hitters like Macy Schneider in the lineup, Elkhorn South has the tools to be a tough out for anyone.
7. Bellevue East (23-8)
Ace Alisha McMurtry (18-5, 1.27 ERA) is back and will lead a talented group that also includes Cota Barmore and Brynn Friedrich. A strong No. 2 pitcher would make them a serious threat.
8. Northwest (29-2)
The Vikings are built around Graclyn Simmons (20-1, 1.44 ERA) and a solid supporting cast, including Becca Dinkleman and Jolie O’Hara. The offense is deep, and the defense is proven.
9. Kearney (23-17)
Power hitting from Alexa Jacobsen (15 HR) and Greeley Cargill (.440) makes them a threat if their pitching develops.
10. Beatrice (26-5)
Beatrice returns nearly all of their production, including Sadie Hereth (.548, 8 HR), Tatum Tempelmeyer (.440, 7 HR), and Callie Schwisow (.522). With Karrigan Henrichs (12-1) in the circle, they’ll be a contender in Class B.
Teams to Watch
Papillion South (19-12) – Offense led by Emersyn Exner (.500 BA) and Alexa Epley (8 HR). If Hannah Winnas continues to progress in the circle, they could make a jump
Lincoln East (19-19) – Dangerous speed from Nevaeh Coleman (45 SB) and power from Lucy Barrett (.471, 5 HR). Needs to replace key pitching.
Omaha Westview (17-14) – Young and talented, with eight freshmen seeing action last year. Naomi Tackitt and Emma Miller lead the charge.