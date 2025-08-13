Softball on SI Oklahoma High School Preseason Top 10 State Rankings
Oklahoma high school softball is back, and the 2025 season is shaping up to be as competitive as any in recent memory.
From defending champions looking to repeat, to perennial powerhouses reloading with fresh talent, the race to the state tournament is already packed with storylines.
Teams across every class have their eyes set on October glory, and many of last year’s stars are ready to shine even brighter – alongside a new wave of underclassmen ready to make their mark.
Softball on SI's Top 10 rankings spotlight the programs we expect to be at the forefront this year. Whether it’s dominant pitching, stacked lineups, or deep playoff experience, each team on this list has what it takes to make a serious run at a state title.
1. Choctaw
The Yellowjackets finished 31-6 last season and lost to Owasso in the state championship game. Choctaw will be led by shortstop Payton Carrillo (2026) and center fielder Anna Malaske (2027).
2. Edmond Memorial
With Keegan Baker (2026), the Oklahoma commit, in the circle, the Bulldogs will be a tough game for any opponent. Edmond Memorial finished 25-13 last year and lost to Choctaw in the state semifinals.
3. Moore
A young Lions team made it to the state semifinals last year, losing to eventual champion Owasso 6-5. Erika Summit (2027) will be back in the circle. Moore needs to replace senior infielder Libby Jaques and senior catcher Shaylin Compton.
4. Duncan
Duncan won 28 games last year, making it to the 5A semifinals. The Lady Demons will need to replace Kiersten Woods, who is now at North Dakota State. Pitcher Mikena Wilson (2026) does return. The Tulsa commit had 11 strikeouts in the semifinal loss to Pryor.
5. Coweta
Coweta returns solid pitching and a big hitter to a team that went 22-14 last year. In the circle, Lydia Surber (2028) returns for the Tigers while Graycee Graham (2027) returns to the middle of the lineup. Graham can also step into the circle if needed.
6. Weatherford
Last year, Weatherford won the school's first softball state championship. If the Lady Eagles want to repeat, they need strong pitching from Maci Thain (2027). The junior has big shoes to fill, replacing Marley Teasley, the Washington Husky commit.
7. Tuttle
Tuttle is an 11-time state champion, and the Lady Tigers want to add to that number in 2025. The Tigers finished 33-7 last year, but got knocked out of the state tournament by eventual champion Weatherford. They will be led by a group of 7 seniors, including Audrey Watson (2025), a West Texas A&M commit.
8. Pryor
Coming off a 32-7 season that saw the Tigers win the 5A state championship last year for the first time since 2016, Pryor is primed for another big season behind Coda Taylor (2027) in the circle.
9. Lone Grove
Lone Grove put together an impressive 41-2 record last year en route to a state championship. The Longhorns outscored opponents 25-2 in three state tournament games. Braylee Spence (2027) pitched all three games, recording 40 strikeouts.
10. Owasso
Owasso rolled to the 2024 state championship behind the pitching of Preslee Downing. The Oklahoma State commit and 2025 All-World Softball Player of the Year is gone, along with nine other seniors. The Lady Rams will lean on Katelynn Knight (2026), the Missouri commit, and Payton Maggard (2027).