2026 WNBA Draft Grades: Evaluating Each Team’s Selections

Dallas Wings: A

Picks: Azzi Fudd (1), Zee Spearman (31)

The Wings addressed all of their immediate positional needs in free agency. So, what they needed out of their number-one pick was a great fit with Paige Bueckers and someone ready to contribute to a winning team right now. Fudd may not have the upside Awa Fam has or Olivia Miles’s dazzle, but she is the best off-ball shooter in the draft and looks ready to thrive next to Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale.

Minnesota Lynx: A-

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Olivia Miles poses for a photo on the orange carpet before the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Picks: Olivia Miles (2), Lani White (45)

The Lynx didn’t address their frontcourt needs in the draft, but Olivia Miles is still an excellent lottery pick. She gives the Lynx a new look at the point guard spot, and she could quickly become a more complete player in Cheryl Reeve’s system.

Seattle Storm: B

Picks: Awa Fam (3), Taina Mair (14), Marta Suárez (16), Grace VanSlooten (39)

Hearing Taina Mair’s name called in the first round was a surprise and drags down the overall grade a bit. Nevertheless, Seattle won big with some of their other additions. Landing Awa Fam, who may very well end up being the best player in this class, with the third pick is a steal. So is trading Marta Suárez and a 2028 second-round pick for Flau’jae Johnson.

Washington Mystics: B-

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Lauren Betts poses for a photo on the orange carpet before the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Picks: Lauren Betts (4), Angela Dugalić (9), Cotie McMahon (11), Cassandre Prosper (19), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (30), Rori Harmon (34)

The Mystics got a ton of talent—more than will make the final 2026 roster. They also got a lot of upside and versatility. They did not, however, address the 3-point shooting they so desperately lacked around Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin last season. That was a surprise considering that Sydney Johnson mentioned 3-point shooting as an offseason and draft priority after the season and Gianna Kneepkens was still available.

Chicago Sky: C

Picks: Gabriela Jaquez (5), Latasha Lattimore (21), Tonie Morgan (32)

Gabriela Jaquez at number five was the first surprise of the evening. She was impressive in the NCAA Tournament, but she was still widely expected to go later in the first round to a team, like the Fever, that needs reliable role players. The Sky made some big splashes in free agency, and Jaquez fills a positional need. It just feels like the Sky could have gone with someone with a higher ceiling, like Kiki Rice or Flau’jae Johnson, and Jaquez needs to prove that her 3-point shot can translate after only shooting over 35% in one of her college seasons. Lattimore and Morgan are solid picks late in the draft, but it remains to be seen if either will make the final roster.

Toronto Tempo: A-

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Kiki Rice poses for a photo on the orange carpet before the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Picks: Kiki Rice (6), Teonni Key (22), Saffron Shields (26), Charlise Dunn (36)

Landing Kiki Rice at number six is an absolute steal for an expansion team. She is a versatile, big guard who can play on and off the ball and defends well. She also just helped lead UCLA to a national championship. Teonni Key is also a solid second-round pickup for a team that lacks size and frontcourt depth. Shields and Dunn are stash picks.

Portland Fire: B

Picks: Iyana Martín Carrión (7), Frieda Bühner (17), Taylor Bigby (37)

The Fire went international with their first two picks and prioritized future upside. Martín played well against Team USA in Puerto Rico, but she won’t play in the WNBA in the 2026 season. Bühner is only 21 and impressed in Spain as well as for the German national team. It would have been nice to see the Fire’s first-round pick actually suit up for the season, but not bringing Martín Carrión over helps the Fire’s pursuit of a top pick in 2027 and maybe 2028.

Golden State Valkyries: D

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Flau'jae Johnson poses for a photo on the orange carpet before the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Picks: Flau’jae Johnson (8), Ashlon Jackson (23), Kokoro Tanaka (38)

If Marta Suárez thrives with the Valkyries, this grade will look terrible. But drafting Flau’jae Johnson, a two-way player who can create her own shot and is insanely popular, in the first round only to essentially trade her for two second-round picks is an interesting choice (and not interesting in a good way), especially considering that players like Nell Angloma and Gianna Kneepkens were still on the board, and the Valkyries desperately need offensive firepower.

Indiana Fever: A-

Picks: Raven Johnson (10), Justine Pissot (25), Jessica Timmons (40)

The Fever signed Ty Harris in free agency, but Raven Johnson is still a great first-round pick. She is a versatile defender, which matters when your starting backcourt features Cailtin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, and a proven winner. She also has experience winning with Aliyah Boston. It’s a low-risk, high-reward pick. The other two probably won’t play much of a role for the Fever this season—A championship pursuit doesn’t create many opportunities for second- and third-round picks—but they are very solid picks given who was available later in the draft.

Connecticut Sun: B+

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Nell Angloma who was selected twelfth overall by the Connecticut Sun during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Picks: Nell Angloma (12), Gianna Kneepkens (15), Charlisse Leger-Walker (18), Serah Williams (33)

Connecticut is in an odd position as a rebuilding team with no high draft picks. They made the most with what they had. Nell Angloma was one of the best scorers in France this past season as a teenager. She could end up being the steal of the draft if her scoring ability translates and she can add a 3-point shot. Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker promise to become solid role players and are leaving a championship program.

Atlanta Dream: B-

Picks: Madina Okot (13), Indya Nivar (28), Kejia Ran (43)

None of these picks will make a huge difference for the Dream this season, but Okot could be a great long-term project to have behind Angel Reese and Bri Jones. She has great size and improved as a 3-point shooter. She just needs some time to develop, and Atlanta has a deep enough roster to be patient with her.

Los Angeles Sparks: B

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Ta'Niya Latson poses for a photo on the orange carpet before the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Picks: Ta’Niya Latson (20), Chance Gray (24), Amelia Hassett (35)

Landing someone who led the nation in scoring just a year ago without having a first-round pick should be considered a win. Latson could learn a ton from Kelsey Plum and Ariel Atkins, and the Sparks can afford to wait and see if her 3-point shot comes along. Gray, on the other hand, already has an excellent 3-point shot that could earn her some developmental minutes with the Sparks.

Phoenix Mercury: C

Picks: Ines Pitarch-Granel (27), Eszter Ratkai (42)

The Mercury went international with their picks and will probably stash both overseas. With two late picks, the Mercury really didn’t have a chance to pick anything other than developmental projects, which is okay for a team focused on winning now.

Las Vegas Aces: B

Mar 5, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Janiah Barker (0) during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Picks: Janiah Barker (29), Jordan Obi (44)

Rookies haven’t been a priority for Becky Hammon and the Aces in recent years, but Janiah Barker could turn into something in a championship culture.

New York Liberty: ?

Picks: Manuela Puoch (41)

The Liberty only had a third-round pick that isn’t even worth grading. Puoch didn’t play a ton in the WNBL this past season and probably won’t make her WNBA debut anytime soon.