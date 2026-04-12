All Signs Point to Azzi Fudd for Wings After Free Agency

The Dallas Wings deserve a lot of credit for how they've bolstered their roster in free agency.

The biggest move that Dallas has made is bringing back superstar guard Arike Ogunbowale to pair with Paige Bueckers. These two are the starting backcourt for Dallas last year, and while Arike had a down season in 2025 relative to what she has done in the past, she would appear poised for a bounce-back 2026 campaign if she can bring her shooting percentage back to its career average.

Dallas has also signed two former Minnesota Lynx forwards, Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard. Smith signed a three-year max deal, while Shepard signed for two years at about $1 million per year. The Wings also brought back Li Yueru, Awak Kuier, and Maddy Siegrist (who had her fourth-year rookie contract option exercised).

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

All of these moves arguably make Dallas a playoff contender. But they also have the first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Azzi Fudd Seems Like Wings' Most Likely WNBA Draft Pick

There are four realistic options for Dallas with their top pick: Lauren Betts, Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd, and Olivia Miles.

While Miles is compelling, Bueckers is enough of a natural playmaker for the Wings to not be an ideal fit. Betts is also an interesting option, but the addition of Shepard and Smith makes it seem unlikely that the Wings will have to invest in another long-term frontcourt piece (especially considering how much those two are getting paid).

That leaves Azzi Fudd and Awa Fam. The key here is understanding where Fam is in her career. While she has an extremely high ceiling, she isn't polished and likely needs more time to develop before approaching that ceiling.

The Wings' aggressive free agency makes it clear they want to contend in 2026. And Azzi Fudd is about as WNBA-ready a prospect as there is.

Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd (35) makes a three-pointer | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Fudd's NCAA Tournament struggles, she's an elite three-point shooter and an above-average defender. Both of those traits should directly translate to any roster, especially a Wings team that could use more firepower when Arike's shot isn't falling.

Not to mention the prospect of Azzi's relationship with Paige and their success at UConn together, which can't be discounted.

Regardless of what her role would be, Fudd would make the Wings better in 2026. She'll also become one of the WNBA's most popular players once she's drafted, and her and Paige being reunited will make for must-see TV for women's basketball fans.

That in and of itself should make the Wings' pick a no-brainer.