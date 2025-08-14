2025 WNBA Coach of the Year: Ranking the Top Contenders

As the WNBA season reaches the stretch run, it's the perfect time to take a look at how teams are hitting their stride––and the coaches who are leading them there. Some teams, like the No. 1 ranked Minnesota Lynx, have stayed impressive since last season. While others, like the Indiana Fever, have battled through significant adversity to remain competitive.

Here is a look at where we rank the top coaches in the league who are in contention for the WNBA’s 2025 Coach of the Year honors.

4. Stephanie White- Indiana Fever

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White looks on during the game against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Coach Stephanie White has faced the daunting task of keeping the Indiana Fever afloat in a season riddled with injuries. While the team has fluctuated in the standings, no other franchise has had to battle adversity and overhaul its formula quite like Indiana. Reconfiguring the offense to account for Caitlin Clark’s on-and-off availability was already a challenge. But losing both of their other point guards—and coping with the absence of marquee signing DeWanna Bonner—forced the Fever to scramble for replacements, while enduring a wave of outside noise nearly impossible to ignore. Yet, through it all, White has kept Indiana firmly in playoff contention, with Clark’s return looming as the potential spark that could secure them a postseason berth down the stretch.

3. Karl Smesko- Atlanta Dream

Jun 22, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko on the sideline against the Chicago Sky in the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In Karl Smekso’s first season in the WNBA, he has taken the Atlanta Dream from a lottery team to currently sitting at No. 2 in the standings. Many questioned the double-big line-up of Britney Griner and Brionna Jones, but the Dream rank first in rebounds, are near the top of the league in 3-pointers made, and are riding a six-game winning streak. Smesko had the third-highest winning percentage among active college coaches––behind just UConn's Geno Auriemma and LSU's Kim Mulkey––and looks to be bringing that winning energy into the WNBA.

2. Cheryl Reeve- Minnesota Lynx

Jul 3, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve looks on against the Washington Mystics in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Cheryl Reeve is no stranger to Coach of the Year honors, having claimed the award in 2011, 2016, 2020, and 2024. But put quite simply, she is just that good. This season, her team, the Minnesota Lynx, are far and away the front-runners for title contention, currently sitting No. 1 in the standings––and it’s not close. Even without the team's franchise superstar, Napheesa Collier, the Lynx continue to stack wins, and are the only team to clinch a playoff spot so far this season. While not exactly breaking new ground, Reeve’s masterclass in sustaining dominance has earned her consideration for another nod at COY.

1. Natalie Nakase- Golden State Valkyries

Jun 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase yells during the second quarter against the Seattle Storm at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

To say what Natalie Nakase has done with the Golden State Valkyries as the franchise's first head coach is impressive would be an understatement. In the team's inaugural season, the Valkyries sit at No. 7 in the standings––in playoff contention. Never before has an expansion team made the playoffs in the WNBA, and if Golden State keeps up the momentum they’ve built––as a team mainly composed of role players––they will make league history. Everyone loves an underdog story, and it would be hard to argue Nakase doesn’t scream Coach of the Year if Golden State can attain said achievement.

There is still plenty of the season left to determine who ultimately will take home the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Award. But the contenders listed above have all made a strong case to this point, with each making the list for different reasons.

