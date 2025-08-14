2025 WNBA Coach of the Year: Ranking the Top Contenders
As the WNBA season reaches the stretch run, it's the perfect time to take a look at how teams are hitting their stride––and the coaches who are leading them there. Some teams, like the No. 1 ranked Minnesota Lynx, have stayed impressive since last season. While others, like the Indiana Fever, have battled through significant adversity to remain competitive.
Here is a look at where we rank the top coaches in the league who are in contention for the WNBA’s 2025 Coach of the Year honors.
4. Stephanie White- Indiana Fever
Coach Stephanie White has faced the daunting task of keeping the Indiana Fever afloat in a season riddled with injuries. While the team has fluctuated in the standings, no other franchise has had to battle adversity and overhaul its formula quite like Indiana. Reconfiguring the offense to account for Caitlin Clark’s on-and-off availability was already a challenge. But losing both of their other point guards—and coping with the absence of marquee signing DeWanna Bonner—forced the Fever to scramble for replacements, while enduring a wave of outside noise nearly impossible to ignore. Yet, through it all, White has kept Indiana firmly in playoff contention, with Clark’s return looming as the potential spark that could secure them a postseason berth down the stretch.
3. Karl Smesko- Atlanta Dream
In Karl Smekso’s first season in the WNBA, he has taken the Atlanta Dream from a lottery team to currently sitting at No. 2 in the standings. Many questioned the double-big line-up of Britney Griner and Brionna Jones, but the Dream rank first in rebounds, are near the top of the league in 3-pointers made, and are riding a six-game winning streak. Smesko had the third-highest winning percentage among active college coaches––behind just UConn's Geno Auriemma and LSU's Kim Mulkey––and looks to be bringing that winning energy into the WNBA.
2. Cheryl Reeve- Minnesota Lynx
Cheryl Reeve is no stranger to Coach of the Year honors, having claimed the award in 2011, 2016, 2020, and 2024. But put quite simply, she is just that good. This season, her team, the Minnesota Lynx, are far and away the front-runners for title contention, currently sitting No. 1 in the standings––and it’s not close. Even without the team's franchise superstar, Napheesa Collier, the Lynx continue to stack wins, and are the only team to clinch a playoff spot so far this season. While not exactly breaking new ground, Reeve’s masterclass in sustaining dominance has earned her consideration for another nod at COY.
1. Natalie Nakase- Golden State Valkyries
To say what Natalie Nakase has done with the Golden State Valkyries as the franchise's first head coach is impressive would be an understatement. In the team's inaugural season, the Valkyries sit at No. 7 in the standings––in playoff contention. Never before has an expansion team made the playoffs in the WNBA, and if Golden State keeps up the momentum they’ve built––as a team mainly composed of role players––they will make league history. Everyone loves an underdog story, and it would be hard to argue Nakase doesn’t scream Coach of the Year if Golden State can attain said achievement.
There is still plenty of the season left to determine who ultimately will take home the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Award. But the contenders listed above have all made a strong case to this point, with each making the list for different reasons.
Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!Follow YoitsRosie