2025 WNBA Mock Draft: An Early Post Lottery Look
The WNBA Draft Lottery is complete, which means the order of the picks is set. However, who will be drafted in which spot is still far from set in stone. As much can change between now and when the Dallas Wings are on the clock in April.
For instance, we are big believers in LSU star Flau'jae Johnson, who somehow may still be the most underrated player in college basketball. If she continues to ascend and decides to declare that could be just one of the wildcards between now and then. Not to mention how the order could be impacted by other risers, players who declare early, injury, free agency, or several other factors.
But as is, here's a look at how the 2025 WNBA Draft could go, with the suspense of the first pick perhaps already having been removed.
1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers | UConn | 6'0 | Guard | Senior
Bueckers is built for any situation, given she already has star status as a senior at UConn. Paige has emerged as the consensus top pick both due to skills and marketability. And her all around ability in the backcourt and efficiency as a scorer should translate well to the WNBA. Particularly next to Arike Ogunbowale.
2. Los Angeles Sparks: Kiki Iriafen | USC | 6'3 | Forward | Graduate Student
Iriafen has become a bigger name since transferring to USC. Her talent standing out next to JuJu Watkins makes Kiki a tantalizing prospect at the next level. Iriafen's ability to score, rebound and impact both ends of the floor should make her an asset to any squad. So it is difficult to see her remaining on the board long. The only thing keeping this pick from being a no-brainer is the stockpile of bigs on the Sparks.
3. Chicago Sky: Olivia Miles | Notre Dame | 5'10 | Guard | Junior
Any team in need of an orchestrator need look no further than Miles. After a return from injury she has shown her point guard skills acquired no rust in the leading the Irish. Shooting could be a drawback but Miles is off to a good start this season.
4. Washington Mystics: Janiah Barker | UCLA | 6'4 | Forward | Junior
Barker could be a versatile force at the next level. She has size, range and defensive potential that should be put on display this season for the Bruins. Barker is still getting acclimated at UCLA but look for her to leap up draft boards as the season progresses.
5. Golden State Valkyries: Aneesah Morrow | LSU | 6'1 | Forward| Senior
The Valkyries may be the most interesting team in the draft given they are starting from scratch. Of course they will build up a roster through expansion selections, but expect them to take the best available player on the board who can contribute immediately regardless of position. That could be Morrow who has put a monster statline for LSU thus far without needing to play too many minutes.
6. Washington Mystics: Azzi Fudd | UConn | 5'11 | Guard | Graduate Student
A Fudd pick does bring some risk since she hasn't even taken the floor yet for the Huskies after suffering a torn ACL. However, Azzi was the number one recruit going into UConn and her sweet scoring stroke may make her too much of a prospect to pass up at this position given it the Mystics have two selections thanks to a previous trade giving them the Atlanta Dream's pick.
7. New York Liberty: Dominique Malonga | France | 6'6 | Center | ASVEL
If any team is in a position to look to develop a future star, it's the defending champion Liberty, who are in this spot due to a swap with the Mercury. Malonga made the French Olympic team and has tremendous size. Plus, New York has recent first-hand experience with having an international player come over and contribute, just see Leonie Fiebich.
8. Indiana Fever: Sonia Citron | Notre Dame | 6'1 | Guard | Senior
The Fever will likely look to address the team's biggest needs through free agency. However, adding a versatile player like Citron who can shoot the rock and play off the squad's superstars may be exactly what Indiana is looking for in this spot.
9. Seattle Storm: Shyanne Sellers | Maryland | 6'2 | Guard | Senior
The Storm lacked playmaking on the perimeter in the playoffs. Sellers could step right into a prominent role for Seattle given her size as a lead guard and penchant for creating with the ball in her hands, which she has shown off with the Terps.
10. Chicago Sky: Te-Hina Paopao | South Carolina | 5'9 | Guard | Senior
The Sky need shooting. New head coach Tyler Marsh said as much in his introductory press conference. Which is why Paopao could be the pick with Chicago's second selection that they acquired through the Marina Mabrey trade with the Connecticut Sun. The South Carolina standout has shot over 40% across her college career and even better since joining the Gamecocks.
11. Minnesota Lynx: Rori Harmon | Texas | 5'6 | Guard | Senior
The Lynx are obviously looking to continue to contend. But despite the scoring punch they got from Courtney Williams, Minnesota's offense looked disjointed at times without another on ball playmaker. Harmon (who still has college eligibility) can fill that role in helping to bolster the championship runner ups (barely) roster through her two-way quickness and noted defensive intensity that should fit right in.
12. Phoenix Mercury: Ajsa Sivka | Slovenia | 6'4 | Forward | Tarbes
The Mercury could look overseas to transfer into a potential post Diana Taurasi era. Ajsa Sivka from Slovenia boasts good size and scouts have praised her shooting and playmaking abilities at the position, both of which were shown off in FIBA ball.