5 Early Candidates for World Cup MVP After A’ja Wilson News

A’ja Wilson will miss the FIBA World Cup in Berlin due to health issues. Kiki Iriafen will take her place, while Sonia Citron will fill in for Kelsey Plum. Iriafen is a great young talent and someone who could be a staple for Team USA for years, but losing Wilson is still a tough blow.

Wilson isn’t just a four-time WNBA MVP. She has also dominated the international stage in recent years. She was named TISSOT MVP at the World Cup in 2022 and at the 2024 Olympics in Paris after leading Team USA to a one-point win in the gold medal game against France with 21 points.

She would have been the overwhelming favorite for this year’s World Cup MVP award as well. Her absence opens the door for other players to make their cases.

Breanna Stewart, USA

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; USA Women's National Team guard Diana Taurasi (12) and forward Breanna Stewart (10) during the WNBA All Star game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Breanna Stewart has been a staple for Team USA for years. She helped lead the team to gold medals at the Olympics in 2016, 2020, and 2024 and World Cup wins in 2014, 2018, and 2022. She was named MVP for the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. With Wilson out, Stewart will be one of Team USA’s top scoring options and veteran leaders. She will be a big part of any success her team finds.

Gabby Williams, France

Aug 7, 2024; Paris, France; France forward Gabby Williams (15) shoots the ball against Germany in the women’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

France’s roster is almost as stacked as Team USA. With plenty of WNBA talent and a one-point loss from the Paris Olympics to avenge, France projects to be the U.S.’s fiercest opponent. Gabby Williams is the head of the snake. She has been France’s star for years and could easily emerge as one of the most productive two-way players in the tournament.

Caitlin Clark, USA

Aug 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before the game against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caitlin Clark left San Juan as the MVP of the World Cup Qualifying Tournament earlier this year. Following that up with a World Cup MVP in her debut on that stage would be very impressive—but it’s absolutely possible. Clark will undoubtedly stand out as one of the best playmakers in the tournament. If she can also score consistently and efficiently, she will emerge as one of the most important players in Team USA’s chase for another gold medal.

Emma Meesseman, Belgium

Aug 9, 2024; Paris, France; Belgium power forward Emma Meesseman (11) drives the ball towards the net in a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Emma Meesseman led Belgium to back-to-back EuroBasket titles and won MVP at both tournaments. Belgium will also be a force at the World Cup, and Meesseman projects to be one of the best players in the tournament once again.

Megan DiLeo, Spain

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Spain small forward Queralt Casas (9) celebrates with centre Megan Gustafson (17) after a play against China in women’s basketball group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Spain came in third in FIBA’s latest World Cup power rankings. If the team lives up to that potential, DiLeo will most likely be the driving force behind that success. She averaged 18 points per game at the Paris Olympics and is currently putting together her best WNBA season. The momentum from her success with the Portland Fire should help her excel on the international stage as well.

Honorable mentions

Jul 29, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; France center Dominique Malonga (14) and guard Marine Johannes (23) celebrate after defeating Canada during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the first game still a few days away, the field is still wide open. So, here are some other players who could make a run at the MVP award.

Julie Allemand, Belgium: Belgium depends heavily on Emma Meesseman, but Julie Allemand is just as important to the team’s success. She was named MVP at the Qualifying Tournament in Wuhan.

Paige Bueckers, USA: Just like Clark, Paige Bueckers could make some serious noise in her World Cup debut and come for that coveted MVP award.

Marine Johannes, France: Johannes was France’s second-leading scorer at the Paris Olympics and we all know how quickly she can get hot from 3-point range. This could be a big tournament for the New York Liberty guard.

Napheesa Collier, USA: With Wilson out, Collier should have a bigger role in Kara Lawson’s frontcourt rotation, so there’s a chance that the two-time WNBA MVP runner-up emerges as one of the best players at the World Cup.

Dominique Malonga, France: Malonga didn’t play much at her last big international outing in Paris, but she is a much better player now. She could have a real breakout tournament for France and make a push into the MVP race.