Team USA Announces A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum's FIBA World Cup Roster Replacements

USA Basketball tips off FIBA World Cup action this Friday against China from Berlin, Germany. But just days prior to the tournament commencing, there have been a couple roster changes.

Two members of the surging Washington Mystics will now be suiting up for Team USA as replacements for Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, who was recently traded to the Phoenix Mercury.

Plum will miss the remainder of the WNBA season due to a lower leg injury. While Wilson was also scratched for health reasons. She hasn't missed time but has been nursing a back issue. This will give Wilson a chance to rest up for the Aces' attempt to repeat when WNBA action resumes September 17.

Their replacements are Mystics stars Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

Iriafen brings a replacement for Wilson up front and a player who should thrive playing off the elite guard play the team has. Citron is as versatile a wing as they come, who should fit right in running the floor, shooting from the outside, and taking on tough matchups defensively.

The current roster is now as follows:

• Aliyah Boston

• Paige Bueckers

• Caitlin Clark

• Napheesa Collier

• Kahleah Copper

• Sonia Citron

• Chelsea Gray

• Rhyne Howard

• Kiki Iriafen

• Angel Reese

• Breanna Stewart

• Jackie Young



Team USA Youth Movement Continues

With two Team USA veterans out and two young up-and-comers in, the youth movement for the senior national team is only accelerated.

The squad still features several holdovers from previous gold-medal-winning rosters, but there is a noted changing of the guard in progress.

That is of course highlighted by the presence of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, and Aliyah Boston. Add Iriafen and Citron to that mix and half of the roster will be taking the big stage in USA threads for the first time.

All the players have experience in the USA Basketball program, and Clark, Bueckers, Reese, and Iriafen took part in the FIBA World Cup qualifier in Puerto Rico in March. Boston and Citron were originally on that team but had to bow out as a result of injury.

The new young core will now take the floor for the first time in actual World Cup competition in USA threads. They will look to continue the Americans dominance versus international opponents. The U.S. last lost a game in World Cup competition to Russia in 2006.

The group competing will also serve as a sneak peek at what the next Olympic team could look like—with a youth movement underway ahead of the Los Angeles games in 2028.