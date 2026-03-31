5 Young Players the Tempo and Fire Should Target in WNBA Expansion Draft

Soon enough, we’ll get a sense of what the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo will look like in their first seasons. They will be able to select up to twelve players each in the expansion draft on April 3. There’s a catch, though. Each team can only pick one unrestricted free agent, which drastically limits the high-level veteran options available and makes young players still on their rookie-scale contracts, just entering restricted free agency, or new to the W valuable assets—especially for franchises that might be more focused on their future than their present.

There are a couple of young players (25 or younger) who would offer the Fire and Tempo a great balance between wanting immediate contributors and trying to lay a foundation for a bright future.

Carla Leite, Golden State Valkyries

Sep 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite (0) drives in against the New York Liberty during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Leite may only be 21 years old, but there’s no doubt about her ability to contribute to a winning WNBA team. She played rotational minutes for the Valkyries during their historic first season and playoff appearance. The one big issue in Leite’s rookie season was her inefficiency. She shot below 40% from the field and only made 17.3% of her 3-pointers. That shouldn’t deter the Tempo or Fire from selecting her if she’s available, though. There’s just too much upside and immediate potential to pass on.

The chances that Leite will be available in the expansion draft are solid. Two of the Valkyries’ five protected spots are spoken for; the franchise will undoubtedly protect Veronica Burton and Juste Jocyte. Janelle Salaün, who made the All-Rookie team last season, should also be on that list. That leaves two spots (if the Valkyries are willing to leave Kayla Thornton unprotected under the assumption that neither expansion team will use their one unrestricted free agent selection on her) for Leite, Cecilia Zandalasini, and Iliana Rupert. Zandalasini and Rupert played big roles in the playoffs, while Leite only averaged 8 points off the bench.

Isobel Borlase, Atlanta Dream

Aug 1, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Australia guard Isobel Borlase (20) shoots the ball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Unlike Leite, Borlase hasn’t proven herself in the WNBA yet. But the 21-year-old just led the entire WNBL in scoring with 22.8 points per game and was named MVP. That’s not an easy feat. Borlase didn’t just score a ton, she also led her team to the semifinals. If that wasn’t enough proof that Borlase can help a team win, she also played a big role for the Australian national team that won all five of its games at the World Cup Qualifying Tournament. She averaged 19 minutes on a roster that featured WNBA veterans Sami Whitcomb, Alanna Smith, Steph Talbot, and Ezi Magbegor, as well as Jade Melbourne and Chloe Bibby.

Given that she hasn’t even played in the WNBA yet, it would have been difficult for the Dream to justify protecting her over Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, Bri Jones, Te-Hina Paopao, and Maya Caldwell.

Laeticia Amihere, Golden State Valkyries

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere (3) celebrates against the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Amihere likely didn’t make the Valkyries’ list of protected players, and she would certainly be a fun pickup for either expansion team—especially the Tempo, considering that she grew up in the greater Toronto area. Amihere is a good rebounder, runs the floor well, and can dunk. She could easily play solid rotational minutes for the Tempo or Fire—just like she did for the Valkyries during the regular season—and provide energy and athleticism on both ends of the floor.

Aziaha James, Dallas Wings

Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) reacts against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Wings had to make some tough decisions when they put together their list of protected players. If those decisions somehow led to Aziaha James being left unprotected, she would be an absolute steal. James’s numbers didn’t jump off the page in her rookie season with the Wings, but she is a dynamic scorer who can put up points in a hurry. She was the most impressive player in the Unrivaled development pool this winter, putting together two consecutive 20-point games when she was called up by the Hive.

Haley Jones, Dallas Wings

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Haley Jones (30) celebrates making a basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jones’s career has had its ups and downs. She played two seasons with the Dream after going sixth in the 2023 Draft and even saw some playing time in three playoff games. Then, the Dream waived her ahead of the 2025 season. Jones played her way onto the Wings’ roster and was a true bright spot for the struggling team. She emerged as a versatile role player who can handle the ball, create for her teammates, go to work in the paint, and battle on the boards. She could play solid minutes for an expansion team right away and may even put together a breakout season.