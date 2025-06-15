Valkyries ‘Sixth Women’ Mantra Leads to Unexpected Inaugural WNBA Season Success

The Golden State Valkyries look more like a playoff contender than a newly-formed expansion team.

Utilizing depth, cohesion, and a next-player-up mentality, Golden State has become one of the WNBA’s more entertaining teams to watch just ten games into their existence as a franchise.

Golden State won their third consecutive game and improved to 5-5 on the season with a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm Saturday night in front of another sold out crowd at Chase Center.

Despite missing Janelle Salaün, Julie Vanloo, and Cecilia Zandalasini to EuroBasket duty, the Valkyries did not skip a beat. Kayla Thornton led all scorers with a 22 point, 12 rebound double-double while Temi Fagbenle chipped in 15 points of her own.

Carla Leite entered the starting lineup for the first time this season and looked the part, contributing 14 points on 6/10 shooting. It doesn’t seem to matter who head coach Natalie Nakase inserts into the rotation; the identity of the team remains the same.

Speaking after the win over the Storm, Fagbenle explained what sets Golden State apart from other teams. “We’re a team of sixth women. We’ve come from different teams around the league, we know what it takes to be great teammates, and we know what it takes to step up and do what we need to do for the team to succeed.”

"We know what it takes to step up."@TemiFagbenle on what sets this team apart — grit, depth, and impact from every corner of the roster. pic.twitter.com/wOi67to9LV — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 15, 2025

“Whoever leaves, it’s gonna be fine,” Fagbenle continued. “Someone’s gonna step up, and we’re gonna do it together. That’s really the strength of our team, I think.”

Nakase echoed a similar message in her post game comments when asked about the team's construction of primarily depth pieces from similar backgrounds around the league.

"It almost gives them a commonality, or similarity," Nakase said. "They all share that 'I could have possibly been a starter on that unit' or 'I'm right on the cusp of starting' or 'If I was given 15 more minutes I wonder what I could do'. I think that's what they're sharing right now and that's what we're giving them."

In that same vein, Valkyries HC Natalie Nakase was asked a follow-up about how the team construction of players with similar backgrounds has made them such a complete team:



“It gives them a commonality…They all share that, ‘I could have possibly been a starter.’” https://t.co/TJTZqp2xfA pic.twitter.com/HLwPfqNdGs — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) June 15, 2025

The stars of the WNBA were on full display Saturday. Caitlin Clark was tremendous in her return to action as the Fever handed the Liberty their first loss of the season. Napheesa Collier continued her MVP campaign with a flawless 32-point performance against the Sparks. Yet the Valkyries are forging their own path towards success in their inaugural season, one without a true star where depth pieces and role players are able to flourish.

Golden State could very well have a superstar in their ranks next season through free agency. That’s likely what they’ll need to do in order to take another step forward as a franchise. For now though, the Valkyries are embracing their “sixth women” identity and the unexpected success that it's brought in their inaugural season.

