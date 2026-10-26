Atlanta Dream Must Fix Two Game 4 Issues to Beat the Valkyries 

Game 4 was the Atlanta Dream’s worst game of the playoffs. They scored a season-low 62 points, made only four 3-pointers, and shot 33% from the field. Nevertheless, they managed to battle back from a 16-point deficit and lost the game by just five points.

Two of the deciding factors were turnovers and free throws. The Dream got 31 free throws compared to the Golden State Valkyries’ 13, but made only 22. That’s nine points left at the line—three more than the Dream needed to win this game.

Atlanta also couldn’t take care of the ball, turning it over 18 times and conceding 16 points off those turnovers. Angel Reese, who had a rough overall game, was the main culprit with six turnovers, but Rhyne Howard and Isobel Borlase also turned it over three times each. The Valkyries, meanwhile, turned the ball over just nine times and gave up only eight points off those miscues. Turnovers have defined the entire series so far. The team with fewer turnovers won each of the first four games.

Besides the obvious fix of making more shots, the Dream need to convert their free throws and win the turnover battle to take control of the series.

Getting to the Line and Winning the Turnover Battle Is Part of the Dream’s Identity

Oct 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) and forward Angel Reese (5) high five against the Golden State Valkyries in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Asking the Dream to focus on winning the turnover battle, drawing fouls, and cashing in on opportunities at the free-throw line is asking them to focus on their identity. Both are things they did well all season long.

The Dream averaged the second-most free-throw attempts in the league during the regular season. They finished only tenth in free-throw percentage, but Allisha Gray (6th), Angel Reese (7th), Jordin Canada (17th), and Rhyne Howard (19th) all finished in the top 20 in total made free throws among all players. No other team had four players in the top twenty.

Now is the time to lock in especially and make the most of every trip to the free-throw line. The Valkyries can turn games into rock-fights decided by defensive effort and clutch shots. Every free throw matters in those games.

Much like every made or missed free throw could decide the close, low-scoring games we’ve mostly seen in the finals, every wasted or gained possession could swing the outcome of a game.

No team forced more turnovers during the regular season than the Dream. They averaged 16 opponent turnovers per game and stuck to that number in the playoffs, with 16.2. Most of those turnovers come from Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese, and Jordin Canada’s ability to rack up steals. The Dream themselves only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game in the regular season, usually forcing more turnovers than they committed and scoring a league-high 18.1 points off turnovers per game.

When the Dream can replicate that, force a ton of turnovers, and score in transition, they can dictate games against the Valkyries. Otherwise, they will get stuck playing at the Valkyries’ slower, more methodical pace.