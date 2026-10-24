WNBA Finals Game 4: Valkyries Starting Lineup Shift Pays Off in Win Over Dream

The Golden State Valkyries needed to change some things after the Atlanta Dream had snatched control of the WNBA Finals by winning Game 3 in blowout fashion to take a 2-1 lead into Game 4 at home. And that's exactly what Natalie Nakase and company did.

Nakase switched up her starting lineup, inserting Tiffany Hayes and Kaila Charles in place of Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Zandalasini. She also tightened her rotation, with only 7 players getting extended run—the new starters and the two former ones.

It paid off. Zandalasini, who had struggled all series, gave them 10 points off the bench. While Hayes scored 13 in the small-ball starting unit. Gabby Williams led the way for Golden State with 17 points.

It wasn't a pretty game, but the Valkyries hang their hat on defense and were able to turn stops into scores at times. Golden State shot just 36% from the floor but were able to hold Atlanta to 33% shooting.

Reese Can't Get Going

Oct 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after a foul against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter during game three of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The story of the Finals going into Game 4 had been the play of Dream star Angel Reese. Reese was well on her way to MVP honors, in large part due to her improved finishing near the basket of late.

However, the Valkyries swarmed her more and forced her to her left in this one, and Reese simply failed to convert on several easy opportunities around the rim as well.

Reese was just 2-of-12 from the field, registering only 8 points. She also had 6 turnovers in the loss.

Valkyries Head Home as Dream Home Arena Drama Returns

With the series now tied at two games a piece, the Valkyries will return to the Bay Area to play in front of their raucous supporters at Chase Center, affectionately known as Ballhalla. They head home holding momentum.

Where the Dream will host Game 6 is now a question. After some schedule changes, Atlanta was able to move their first two home games to State Farm Arena, which were originally going to take place at Gateway Center Arena. The difference in capacity between the two is about 17,000 to 3,500.

But barring more rearranging, Game 6 will be in the smaller venue. So, there's a possibility the home court advantage is in favor of the Valkyries the rest of the way—beyond having two games out of a possible three in their home building.

Game 5 is scheduled for Monday at 8 pm ET on USA Network.